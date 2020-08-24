Global Hiking Backpacks Market 2020 Industry Status

The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Hiking Backpacks market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Hiking Backpacks market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Hiking Backpacks market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Hiking Backpacks market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Hiking Backpacks market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Hiking Backpacks market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Hiking Backpacks market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hiking Backpacks Market Research Report:

AMG Group

Recreational Equipment

Wildcraft

Deuter Sport

Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Osprey Packs

ULA Equipment

Gregory Packs

Gossamer Gear

ZPacks

Nomatic

Cotopaxi

Granite Gear

Arc’teryx

MYSTERY RANCH

Berghaus

Cosmus Bags

The North Face

Lowe Alpine

Active Roots

Mountain Hardwear

Global Hiking Backpacks Market Segmentation by Product:

40-50L

55-65L

70L+

Global Hiking Backpacks Market Segmentation by Application:

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Online

The global Hiking Backpacks market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Hiking Backpacks market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

This is one of the most important sections of the research study as it provides deep insights into the growth of the Hiking Backpacks market at both country and regional level. The researchers estimate market growth in different regions and countries by both value and volume. They accurately calculate the revenue, price, CAGR, consumption, sales, and other factors related to the regional markets studied here.

Report Objectives

To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Hiking Backpacksmarket

To clearly segment the global Hiking Backpacksmarket and estimate the market size of the segments

To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Hiking Backpacksmarket

To help readers understand current and future market scenarios

To provide information about latest trends of the global Hiking Backpacksmarket and its key segments

To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Hiking Backpacksmarket

To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Hiking Backpacksmarket

To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Hiking Backpacksmarket

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hiking Backpacks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 40-50L

1.2.3 55-65L

1.2.4 70L+

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Specialty Stores

1.3.3 Retail Stores

1.3.4 Online

1.4 Overview of Global Hiking Backpacks Market

1.4.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AMG Group

2.1.1 AMG Group Details

2.1.2 AMG Group Major Business

2.1.3 AMG Group SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AMG Group Product and Services

2.1.5 AMG Group Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Recreational Equipment

2.2.1 Recreational Equipment Details

2.2.2 Recreational Equipment Major Business

2.2.3 Recreational Equipment SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Recreational Equipment Product and Services

2.2.5 Recreational Equipment Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Wildcraft

2.3.1 Wildcraft Details

2.3.2 Wildcraft Major Business

2.3.3 Wildcraft SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Wildcraft Product and Services

2.3.5 Wildcraft Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Deuter Sport

2.4.1 Deuter Sport Details

2.4.2 Deuter Sport Major Business

2.4.3 Deuter Sport SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Deuter Sport Product and Services

2.4.5 Deuter Sport Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hyperlite Mountain Gear

2.5.1 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Details

2.5.2 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Major Business

2.5.3 Hyperlite Mountain Gear SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Product and Services

2.5.5 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Osprey Packs

2.6.1 Osprey Packs Details

2.6.2 Osprey Packs Major Business

2.6.3 Osprey Packs Product and Services

2.6.4 Osprey Packs Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 ULA Equipment

2.7.1 ULA Equipment Details

2.7.2 ULA Equipment Major Business

2.7.3 ULA Equipment Product and Services

2.7.4 ULA Equipment Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Gregory Packs

2.8.1 Gregory Packs Details

2.8.2 Gregory Packs Major Business

2.8.3 Gregory Packs Product and Services

2.8.4 Gregory Packs Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Gossamer Gear

2.9.1 Gossamer Gear Details

2.9.2 Gossamer Gear Major Business

2.9.3 Gossamer Gear Product and Services

2.9.4 Gossamer Gear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 ZPacks

2.10.1 ZPacks Details

2.10.2 ZPacks Major Business

2.10.3 ZPacks Product and Services

2.10.4 ZPacks Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Nomatic

2.11.1 Nomatic Details

2.11.2 Nomatic Major Business

2.11.3 Nomatic Product and Services

2.11.4 Nomatic Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Cotopaxi

2.12.1 Cotopaxi Details

2.12.2 Cotopaxi Major Business

2.12.3 Cotopaxi Product and Services

2.12.4 Cotopaxi Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Granite Gear

2.13.1 Granite Gear Details

2.13.2 Granite Gear Major Business

2.13.3 Granite Gear Product and Services

2.13.4 Granite Gear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Arc’teryx

2.14.1 Arc’teryx Details

2.14.2 Arc’teryx Major Business

2.14.3 Arc’teryx Product and Services

2.14.4 Arc’teryx Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 MYSTERY RANCH

2.15.1 MYSTERY RANCH Details

2.15.2 MYSTERY RANCH Major Business

2.15.3 MYSTERY RANCH Product and Services

2.15.4 MYSTERY RANCH Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Berghaus

2.16.1 Berghaus Details

2.16.2 Berghaus Major Business

2.16.3 Berghaus Product and Services

2.16.4 Berghaus Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Cosmus Bags

2.17.1 Cosmus Bags Details

2.17.2 Cosmus Bags Major Business

2.17.3 Cosmus Bags Product and Services

2.17.4 Cosmus Bags Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 The North Face

2.18.1 The North Face Details

2.18.2 The North Face Major Business

2.18.3 The North Face Product and Services

2.18.4 The North Face Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Lowe Alpine

2.19.1 Lowe Alpine Details

2.19.2 Lowe Alpine Major Business

2.19.3 Lowe Alpine Product and Services

2.19.4 Lowe Alpine Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Active Roots

2.20.1 Active Roots Details

2.20.2 Active Roots Major Business

2.20.3 Active Roots Product and Services

2.20.4 Active Roots Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Mountain Hardwear

2.21.1 Mountain Hardwear Details

2.21.2 Mountain Hardwear Major Business

2.21.3 Mountain Hardwear Product and Services

2.21.4 Mountain Hardwear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Hiking Backpacks Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Hiking Backpacks Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Hiking Backpacks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Hiking Backpacks Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

