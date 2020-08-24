GLOBAL SMART CONTRACTS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The smart contracts is one of the application of the Blockchain technology that lets the organizations, government, legal bodies and even individuals to exchange the monetary values, properties, shares, bonds involving a value and a contract in a clear way avoiding any conflict without the need of a middlemen.

The factor that hold the growth of the smart contract is the tendency of it to define the rules and regulations of an agreement but also automatically enforce any of the obligations.

In 2017, the global Smart Contracts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Contracts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Contracts development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Monax Industries

Monetas

Blockstream

Coinbase

Bitfinex

BlockCypher

Chain

Coinify ApS

BitPay

GoCoin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bitcoin

Sidechains

NXT

Ethereum

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Government

Management

Supply Chain

Automobile

Real Estate

Insurance

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Contracts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Contracts development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Contracts are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Contracts Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Bitcoin

1.4.3 Sidechains

1.4.4 NXT

1.4.5 Ethereum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Contracts Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Management

1.5.5 Supply Chain

1.5.6 Automobile

1.5.7 Real Estate

1.5.8 Insurance

1.5.9 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Contracts Market Size

2.2 Smart Contracts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Contracts Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Contracts Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Contracts Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Contracts Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Contracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Contracts Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Smart Contracts Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Contracts Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Contracts Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Contracts Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Smart Contracts Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in India

10.3 India Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

10.4 India Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart Contracts Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart Contracts Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Monax Industries

12.1.1 Monax Industries Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.1.4 Monax Industries Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Monax Industries Recent Development

12.2 Monetas

12.2.1 Monetas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.2.4 Monetas Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Monetas Recent Development

12.3 Blockstream

12.3.1 Blockstream Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.3.4 Blockstream Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Blockstream Recent Development

12.4 Coinbase

12.4.1 Coinbase Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.4.4 Coinbase Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Coinbase Recent Development

12.5 Bitfinex

12.5.1 Bitfinex Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.5.4 Bitfinex Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bitfinex Recent Development

12.6 BlockCypher

12.6.1 BlockCypher Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.6.4 BlockCypher Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 BlockCypher Recent Development

12.7 Chain

12.7.1 Chain Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.7.4 Chain Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Chain Recent Development

12.8 Coinify ApS

12.8.1 Coinify ApS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.8.4 Coinify ApS Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Coinify ApS Recent Development

12.9 BitPay

12.9.1 BitPay Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.9.4 BitPay Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BitPay Recent Development

12.10 GoCoin

12.10.1 GoCoin Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Contracts Introduction

12.10.4 GoCoin Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 GoCoin Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

