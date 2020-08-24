GLOBAL SMART CONTRACTS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The smart contracts is one of the application of the Blockchain technology that lets the organizations, government, legal bodies and even individuals to exchange the monetary values, properties, shares, bonds involving a value and a contract in a clear way avoiding any conflict without the need of a middlemen.
The factor that hold the growth of the smart contract is the tendency of it to define the rules and regulations of an agreement but also automatically enforce any of the obligations.
In 2017, the global Smart Contracts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Contracts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Contracts development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Monax Industries
Monetas
Blockstream
Coinbase
Bitfinex
BlockCypher
Chain
Coinify ApS
BitPay
GoCoin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bitcoin
Sidechains
NXT
Ethereum
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Government
Management
Supply Chain
Automobile
Real Estate
Insurance
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Contracts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Contracts development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Contracts are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Contracts Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Bitcoin
1.4.3 Sidechains
1.4.4 NXT
1.4.5 Ethereum
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Contracts Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Management
1.5.5 Supply Chain
1.5.6 Automobile
1.5.7 Real Estate
1.5.8 Insurance
1.5.9 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Contracts Market Size
2.2 Smart Contracts Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Contracts Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Contracts Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Contracts Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Contracts Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Contracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Contracts Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Smart Contracts Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Contracts Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Contracts Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Contracts Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Smart Contracts Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in China
7.3 China Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
7.4 China Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in India
10.3 India Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
10.4 India Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart Contracts Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Smart Contracts Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart Contracts Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart Contracts Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Monax Industries
12.1.1 Monax Industries Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.1.4 Monax Industries Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Monax Industries Recent Development
12.2 Monetas
12.2.1 Monetas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.2.4 Monetas Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Monetas Recent Development
12.3 Blockstream
12.3.1 Blockstream Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.3.4 Blockstream Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Blockstream Recent Development
12.4 Coinbase
12.4.1 Coinbase Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.4.4 Coinbase Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Coinbase Recent Development
12.5 Bitfinex
12.5.1 Bitfinex Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.5.4 Bitfinex Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bitfinex Recent Development
12.6 BlockCypher
12.6.1 BlockCypher Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.6.4 BlockCypher Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BlockCypher Recent Development
12.7 Chain
12.7.1 Chain Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.7.4 Chain Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Chain Recent Development
12.8 Coinify ApS
12.8.1 Coinify ApS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.8.4 Coinify ApS Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Coinify ApS Recent Development
12.9 BitPay
12.9.1 BitPay Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.9.4 BitPay Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 BitPay Recent Development
12.10 GoCoin
12.10.1 GoCoin Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Contracts Introduction
12.10.4 GoCoin Revenue in Smart Contracts Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 GoCoin Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
