Global Sports Flooring Market Industry Data Analysis 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on theSports Flooring industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects onSports Flooring and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled [Global Sports Flooring Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Both the market measurement tools offer evaluation of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. It also elucidates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The report studies the ongoing political scenarios that are expected to dictate the pricing and import and export in the globalSports Flooring market. Furthermore, it also explains the lucrative opportunities present in the overall market that players can focus on to make their mark.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the GlobalSports Flooring Market Research Report:

Tarkett

LG Hausys

Mondo Spa

Armstrong

Horner

Mannington Mills

Connor

Gerflor

Bauwerk/Boen

Forbo

CONICA AG

Dynamik

Responsive

Robbins

Aacer Flooring

MERRY GROUP

HANWHA

Regions Covered in the GlobalSports Flooring Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report onSports Flooring includes segmentation of the market. The globalSports Flooring market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end users, and region. Each segment includes a detailed explanation of the factors that are likely to drive and restrain it. In addition, the research report also provides an assessment of the emerging trends in the global market that will benefit each segment during the forecast years.

Analysts have also studied the competitive landscape present in the globalSports Flooring market. The chapter on company profiles includes an analysis of the key players operating in the globalSports Flooring market. It provides vital information about the strategic initiatives about the companies in the market and their outlook for the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the globalSports Flooring market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the globalSports Flooring market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting globalSports Flooring market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sports Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sports Flooring Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 PVC Sports Flooring

1.2.3 Wood Sports Flooring

1.2.4 Engineered Flooring

1.2.5 Rubber Sports Flooring

1.2.6 Polyurethane Sports Flooring

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sports Flooring Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Sports Arena

1.3.3 School and Gym Halls

1.3.4 Fitness Centers

1.3.5 Dance Centers

1.4 Overview of Global Sports Flooring Market

1.4.1 Global Sports Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tarkett

2.1.1 Tarkett Details

2.1.2 Tarkett Major Business

2.1.3 Tarkett SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Tarkett Product and Services

2.1.5 Tarkett Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 LG Hausys

2.2.1 LG Hausys Details

2.2.2 LG Hausys Major Business

2.2.3 LG Hausys SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 LG Hausys Product and Services

2.2.5 LG Hausys Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mondo Spa

2.3.1 Mondo Spa Details

2.3.2 Mondo Spa Major Business

2.3.3 Mondo Spa SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mondo Spa Product and Services

2.3.5 Mondo Spa Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Armstrong

2.4.1 Armstrong Details

2.4.2 Armstrong Major Business

2.4.3 Armstrong SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Armstrong Product and Services

2.4.5 Armstrong Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Horner

2.5.1 Horner Details

2.5.2 Horner Major Business

2.5.3 Horner SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Horner Product and Services

2.5.5 Horner Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Mannington Mills

2.6.1 Mannington Mills Details

2.6.2 Mannington Mills Major Business

2.6.3 Mannington Mills Product and Services

2.6.4 Mannington Mills Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Connor

2.7.1 Connor Details

2.7.2 Connor Major Business

2.7.3 Connor Product and Services

2.7.4 Connor Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Gerflor

2.8.1 Gerflor Details

2.8.2 Gerflor Major Business

2.8.3 Gerflor Product and Services

2.8.4 Gerflor Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Bauwerk/Boen

2.9.1 Bauwerk/Boen Details

2.9.2 Bauwerk/Boen Major Business

2.9.3 Bauwerk/Boen Product and Services

2.9.4 Bauwerk/Boen Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Forbo

2.10.1 Forbo Details

2.10.2 Forbo Major Business

2.10.3 Forbo Product and Services

2.10.4 Forbo Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 CONICA AG

2.11.1 CONICA AG Details

2.11.2 CONICA AG Major Business

2.11.3 CONICA AG Product and Services

2.11.4 CONICA AG Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Dynamik

2.12.1 Dynamik Details

2.12.2 Dynamik Major Business

2.12.3 Dynamik Product and Services

2.12.4 Dynamik Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Responsive

2.13.1 Responsive Details

2.13.2 Responsive Major Business

2.13.3 Responsive Product and Services

2.13.4 Responsive Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Robbins

2.14.1 Robbins Details

2.14.2 Robbins Major Business

2.14.3 Robbins Product and Services

2.14.4 Robbins Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Aacer Flooring

2.15.1 Aacer Flooring Details

2.15.2 Aacer Flooring Major Business

2.15.3 Aacer Flooring Product and Services

2.15.4 Aacer Flooring Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 MERRY GROUP

2.16.1 MERRY GROUP Details

2.16.2 MERRY GROUP Major Business

2.16.3 MERRY GROUP Product and Services

2.16.4 MERRY GROUP Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 HANWHA

2.17.1 HANWHA Details

2.17.2 HANWHA Major Business

2.17.3 HANWHA Product and Services

2.17.4 HANWHA Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sports Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sports Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Sports Flooring Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Sports Flooring Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Sports Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Sports Flooring Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Sports Flooring Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Sports Flooring Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Sports Flooring Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Sports Flooring Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

