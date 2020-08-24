Inertial Measurement Unit Market 2020: Market Restraining Factors and Market Share

Inertial measurement units (IMUs) are a form of sensor technology that have the capability of calculating different parameters, including magnetic fields, angular rate, acceleration, direction, and speed, using three tools – magnetometer, gyroscope, and accelerometer. The global inertial measurement unit (IMU) market size is projected to reach USD 24.91 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

For example, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are equipped with IMUs for accurate calculation of altitude and relative position of the vehicle. This technology is also utilized as a supplement to GPS devices on account of their navigational abilities. Thus, these advantages of IMUs in various applications bode well for the progress of this market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report states that the market value stood at USD 17.34 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Exhaustive evaluation of the various market drivers and trends;

In-depth analysis of the challenges facing the market;

Precise computation of market values and figures;

Careful segmentation of the market; and

Comprehensive study of the competitive milieu and regional prospects of the market.

“Availability of Advanced IMUs to Favor Market Growth”

The utility of IMUs in military operations, especially in UAVs, has prompted companies in this domain to engineer advanced solutions pertaining to this technology. As a result, today, there is wide availability of next-gen IMUs in the market. For example, EMCORE’s Systron Donner Inertial provides solid-state micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) IMUs for drones to operate in the harshest weather conditions. Similarly, France-based SBG Systems designs and supplies MEMS-driven inertial sensors for unmanned vehicles. The company’s Ellipse 2 Micro Series is its lightest and smallest IMU offering, designed to provide accurate positioning data for unmanned systems. Such advancements in inertial sensor technologies is expanding the scope and accelerating the IMU market growth in the process.

“Growing Investment in R&D by Companies to Intensify Competition”

Development of IMUs requires innovation in engineering techniques and therefore, most players in this market are ramping up their R&D investment to enhance their innovation capabilities. This is also enabling them to strengthen their position in this market, diversify their portfolio, and expand globally.

List of Players Covered in the Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report:

Analog Devices Inc. (The U.S.)

General Electric Company (The U.S.)

Gladiator Technologies (The U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Safran (France)

Sensonor AS (Norway)

STMicroelectronics International N.V. (Switzerland)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Thales Group (France)

Trimble Navigation (The U.S.)

VectorNav Technologies. LLC (The U.S.)

