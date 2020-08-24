Inertial Navigation System Market 2020: Market Restraining Factors and Market Share

The outbreak of a novel coronavirus in the year 2020 is expected to restrain market growth for a short time. Owing to this outbreak, the key manufacturing units across the world are shut down during the lockdown. For instance, on March 31, 2020, Safran states that, out of its 300 worldwide Safran sites, the 39 locations are closed. This affects the development of INS components, which directly hamper the growth of this market. The global inertial navigation system market size is projected to reach USD 16.45 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing applications of INS across diverse industry verticals will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

October 2019 – iXblue SAS announced that it has partnered with L3Harris Technologies, Inc. with a view to obtaining regional support for inertial navigation systems.

November 2018 – Germany based Robert Bosch GmbH announced the launch of a new inertial navigation system. The company introduced ‘SMI230’ inertial MEMS sensors that allow the car to navigate without GPS.

“Growing Development of Next Generation System with Enhanced Accuracy”

The growing international threats with increased disruption with neighboring countries have led to an increase in the procurement of upgraded military devices to enhance the capabilities of ISR and security and surveillance application. Therefore, the development of the next generation of the navigation system is increased, accounting for the rise in the demand for military and space equipment with improved accuracy. The requirement for accurate location and orientation information is very critical in the current warfare scenario. This information is very useful for the execution of a successful military mission. Therefore these products are widely used in military applications.

“North America Holds the Highest Market Share; Increasing use of Robotic Vehicles by Major Companies Will Aid Growth”

The report highlights the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America holds the highest market share. The increasing use of robotic vehicles in diverse applications will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. The increasing adoption of remotely operated vehicles in military applications will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 5.15 billion, and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit a significant CAGR in the coming years driven by the rising investment in the defense sector towards the integration of INS by major companies as well as government organizations.

In Europe, the market is expected to grow at a moderate growth owing to the presence of prominent OEMs such as Thales Group, Safran, and others drive the INS market across the region. The Rest of the World registers a remarkable growth during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the increasing demand for unmanned vehicles for a surveillance operation and growing expenditure on defense and strengthens military forces by several countries in the region.

