Maritime Satellite Communication Market Drives Future Change | Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Thuraya , Hughes Network Systems, KVH Industries

Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.72 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Maritime Satellite communication denotes a communication channel operating through satellites which relays and amplifies radio telecommunication signals using transponder. The key features served by maritime communications are Wifi, Voice Calling, internet and emails. Further these systems enable two-way communication for users in remote locations such as between ships and coast stations and also offer distress signaling, PINs, and GPS based solutions. The major benefits offered by these systems namely, monitoring of ships, cargo and vessels and also their security and surveillance creates a potential demand for these systems in the Maritime business. The boost in the Maritime business owing to the increasing trade through sea routes and recreational activities such as cruises necessitate a strong telecommunication system in these ships driving the market growth. According to the UNCTAD Maritime Transport outlook 2018, maritime trade expanded by 4% in 2017. Moreover, escalating need for enriched data communication to improve operation efficiency, on-board security and surveillance, and employee/passenger welfare in the maritime industry is driving the market. Further, the established players, such as, Intelsat, , ViaSat, Inmarsat, Eutelsat, SES and Telesat, has been active in driving the satellite capacity supply with ongoing deployment of high-throughput satellite (HTS) systems which is projected to be around 15 times more over maritime regions, over the next three years. For Instance: In July 2020, Elbit systems was awarded a contract to supply and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the navy of a country in Southeast Asia. The contract is valued at approximately USD 53 million and includes supply for NATTACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems. Thus, increased technological advancements and less expensive technology solutions fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about advanced maritime satellite services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increased demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Maritime Satellite Communication market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established marine trade and increasing penetration of marine tourism, water sports and fishing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of VSAT technologies in merchant and cruise ships along with large scale modernization of legacy systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Maritime Satellite Communication market across Asia-Pacific region.

