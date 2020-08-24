Myanmar Seed Sector Analysis Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The Myanmar seed market was valued at USD 148.4 million in 2018, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Due to a stagnant growth observed in arable land and a constantly increasing population, the per capita arable land has been declining. These factors, along with poor crop productivity, are likely to put pressure on food supply in the country. Rice is the most important staple crop in Myanmar, followed by beans, maize, millets, and sorghum. Maize and sorghum, however, are mainly used for feed and not for food. Chilies & peppers, onion, and garlic are important vegetable crops. The other vegetables which are produced in Myanmar are cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, radish, watermelon, bottle gourd, okra, eggplant, squash, cucumber, and cantaloupe. Majority of the companies’ active in Myanmar are involved in seed production and distribution of hybrid corn and vegetables. Out of the total vegetable seed market, 30-40% constitutes certified vegetable seeds cover while hybrid corn seed has coverage of more than 90%. According to a white paper titled “From Rice Bowl to Food Basket: Three Pillars for Modernizing Myanmar’s Agricultural and Food Sector”, the three pillars to modernize Myanmar’s agriculture are Modernizing Small-Farm Production, Modernizing Input Markets and Modernizing Output Markets, and Supply chains.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3617577

Scope of the Report

The report defines the market in terms of end users, who procure seeds for sowing. The end users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in agricultural production. For the purpose of this report, the seeds used for sowing have been considered for market estimations and forecast. The market does not include seeds used for human or animal consumption. The future analysis and segmentation, by crop type, have also been discussed in each of the sub-segments.

Key Market Trends

Favorable Factors Promoting Growth In Hybrid Corn Production

The industrial agriculture in Myanmar is witnessing promising growth over the past decade. This can be attributed to China’s global economic rise and the subsequent rise in demand for agricultural commodities. With many regional and global companies investing in the hybrid corn segment, huge opportunities lie for the smallholders, who dominate the region and various entrepreneurs. After rice, corn is the second important cereal crop in Myanmar, with the primary use being in poultry and livestock feed industries. A very minimal amount of maize is used for domestic consumption while the majority is exported for foreign exchange earning. As per the statistics provided by MOAI, nearly 930,000 hectares of land concessions were granted to private companies in the year 2014. Land concessions were highest in Kachin followed by Sagaing, Tanintharyi and Ayeyarwady Regions, and Shan State. Shan state has the most favorable conditions for the cultivation of hybrid corn.

Vegetables Seeds dominate the Myanmar Seed Market

Vegetables, which are produced on 400000 hectares in Myanmar. Vegetables currently offer an important source of income for an estimated up to 750,000 smallholder farmers. Chillies and peppers, onions and garlic are the major vegetables cultivated in Myanmar. Other vegetables include cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, radish, watermelon, bottle guard, okra, eggplant, squash, cucumber, and cantaloupe. The vegetable seed industry of Myanmar is a highly fragmented sector and there are many small players. This is one of the reasons for high post-harvest losses (more than 30%), low-value addition and high prices. East West Seed (EWS) occupies a leading position in the Myanmar vegetable industry and its activities include testing varieties, seed production, training the farmers and improving their access to seeds. As a long term strategy, EWS considers Myanmar perfect for seed production having business opportunities for export due to its proximity to Bangladesh, India, and China. Major source of vegetable seeds are the farmer-saved seeds. However, seeds of different crop varieties and vegetable seeds are introduced in the country through local agro trading companies from companies such as Seminis (Thailand), Chia Tai Seeds (Thailand), CP company (Thailand), Known You Seed (Taiwan), Sakata (Japan), etc.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies’ active in Myanmar are involved in seed production and distribution of hybrid corn and vegetables. Out of the total vegetable seed market, 30-40% constitutes certified vegetable seeds cover while hybrid corn seed has coverage of more than 90%. Some important seed producing companies in Myanmar include East-West Seed, Myanma Awba, Bayer CropScience, Charoen Pokphand, and Known You Seeds. Seeds of different staple crops and vegetables are imported in the country through local agricultural trading companies by Seminis/Monsanto (Thailand), Chia Tai Seeds, Charoen Pokphand (Thailand), Sakata (Japan), and others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/MYANMAR-SEED-SECTOR-ANALYSIS-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECAST-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Overview of Key Crops Under Cultivation (Area Harvested and Production)

4.6.1 Rice

4.6.2 Maize

4.6.3 Beans, Dry

4.6.4 Chilies and Peppers, dry

4.6.5 Onions, dry

4.6.6 Garlic

4.6.7 Sesame seed

4.6.8 Groundnuts

4.6.9 Sorghum

4.6.10 Seed Cotton

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Crop Type

5.1.1 Row Crops

5.1.1.1 Rice

5.1.1.2 Beans, Dry

5.1.1.3 Maize

5.1.1.4 Sesame seed

5.1.1.5 Cotton

5.1.1.6 Other Row Crops

5.1.2 Vegetables

5.1.2.1 Chillies and peppers

5.1.2.2 Onion

5.1.2.3 garlic

5.1.2.4 Other Vegetables

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitive Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 East West Seed Company

6.3.2 Charoen Pokphand Seeds

6.3.3 Known-You Seed Myanmar

6.3.4 Bayer CropScience

6.3.5 Myanma Awba

6.3.6 Dagon Group

6.3.7 Agro Bio Product Co Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3617577

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155