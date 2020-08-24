The Naphthenic Base Oil Market study report on the world market encompasses the evaluation of distinct parameters that uplift the growth of the global industry. Profound information on notable strategies adopted by vital firms along with their key impact on the industry growth has been administrated in this market document. In addition to this, all the industry manufacturers can utilize the market report to create themselves for facing difficult market challenges and facing further competition in the universal market. Naphthenic Base Oil Market report takes into consideration key market dynamics of sector. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined here.

Global naphthenic base oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising application of naphthenic base oil and rising awareness about the benefits of naphthenic base oil are the factor for the growth of this market.

Naphthenic base oil is those which are processed from sweet crude oil distillates. This oil usually has low paraffin content and less aromatic content. These features enable a low point of pour on lighter viscosities and a high degree of solvency where stronger viscosities are needed. They have high solvency power due to which they respond well to antioxidants. They are widely used in application such as rubber oil, metal working, electrical oil, industrial lubes and grease and others.

Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market Segmentation:

Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market By Type (35-60 SUS, 80-130 SUS, 200-300 SUS, 400-800 SUS, Above 1200 SUS)

Application (Metal working, Process Oil, Electrical Oil, Industrial Lubes & Grease, Rubber Oil, Others),

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global naphthenic base oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of naphthenic base oil market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders-Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Ergon, Inc., Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Eastern Petroleum, Petrobras, Lubricon Industries, Rahaoil, Inc, Indo Petro Chemical, Synforce Lubricants., NORTEDA., BENZOIL, ZAHARA GROUP, Petro‐Canada Lubricants LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novitas, TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC., among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Nynas announced the launch of their metalworking and lubricants base oil NYNAS S 3B as per the FDA regulations. The product is distilled from chosen crude streams with unrivalled know-how in heavy purification technology and hydrotreatment. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for low viscosity base oils in applications such as aerospace and low- temperature hydraulics

In March 2016, Nynas AB announced the launch the new edition to their base oil portfolio, T550. T550 has an elevated viscosity, which will help the company to expand them in lubricant sector. It will provide competitive, high-viscosity naphthenic base oil to formulators that can tackle the present shortage of bright paraffinic stocks. For all industrial applications where elevated viscosity and appearance are critical, Nynas Base Oil T550 is appropriate

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

