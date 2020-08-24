Personal Floatation Devices Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2018 to 2028

The comprehensive report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Personal Floatation Devices market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Personal Floatation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

As per the findings of the presented study, the Personal Floatation Devices market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Personal Floatation Devices in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Personal Floatation Devices market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive analysis of the Personal Floatation Devices market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Personal Floatation Devices market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis section of the report throws light on the growth prospects of the Personal Floatation Devices market in each region supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

End-Use Industry Personal Floatation Devices Adoption Analysis

The market study sheds light on the forecasted demand/consumption pattern for the Personal Floatation Devices from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Personal Floatation Devices market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Personal Floatation Devices in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Personal Floatation Devices market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Personal Floatation Devices market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players? What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Personal Floatation Devices market? What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period? Which market player is expected to dominate the Personal Floatation Devices market in terms of market share in 2019?

