Protective fabric is protective and technical textiles whose main objective is to protect against adverse environmental conditions, and mechanical resistance. These fabrics are built for professionals that tackle life-threatening conditions on a daily-basis, like firefighters, law & military enforcement among others.

Global Protective Fabric Market Segmentation:

Global Protective Fabric Market, By Raw Material (Aramid, PBI, Polyamide, Cotton Fibers, Polyolefin, Polyesters, Others)

By Type (Fire & Heat-Resistant, Chemical Resistant, UV Resistant, Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant, Cold Resistant)

By End-Use (Building & Construction, Firefighting, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Law Enforcement & Military, Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis: Global Protective Fabric Market

the global protective fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective fabric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Players- TEIJIN LIMITED, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., DowDuPont, 3M, Lorica International, Milliken & Company, Lakeland, Cetriko S.L., Glen Raven Inc., KLOPMAN INTERNATIONAL, Kolon Industries Inc., Shawmut Corporation, CS Hyde Company, Tex Tech Industries, FABRI-TECH COMPONENTS Inc., Mauritzon Inc., William J. Dixon Company Inc., Burlington Safety Lab Inc., APEX MILLS, Jason Mills LLC, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, and Hi-Tech Products Inc.

