Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Global Rare Earth Metal Market Segmentation:

Global Rare Earth Metal Market By Material Type (Lanthanum Oxide, Lutetium, Cerium, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Terbium, Promethium, Scandium, Holmium, Dysprosium, Thulium, Ytterbium, Yttrium, Others)

Applications (Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Glass Polishing, Phosphors, Ceramics, Colorants, Metallurgy, Optical Instruments, Glass Additives, Others)

Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Top Competitors of Rare Earth Metal Market:

Following are list of players: Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals Limited; Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Krakatoa Resources Limited; JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

