Tortilla Market Trend | COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Tortillas have gained substantial demand as the popularity and availability of Mexican cuisine has increased globally. Reports that gauge the food, beverages & nutrition industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is expected to gain an ascendant CAGR in the forecast period.

The nutritional value of tortillas is better than bread which has led to its increased intake globally. Moreover, the demand for healthy food options is motivating the tortilla market around the world. The availability of tortillas in various forms has increased the end user base drastically in the past few years and is likely to carry on in the upcoming forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The escalated turnaround in the market is likely to set off new openings for the development of the market. The enhancement in different domestic economies is projected to encourage the progress of the market in the impending period. The ease in accessing key planned opportunities important to consequent stabilization of inflation is projected to generate a promising option for development in the approaching years. In the approaching years, the control exerted by fairly high-income level nations around the world and the likely gains observed towards a few of the currencies around the world is projected to strengthen the fruition of the market in the forecast period.

A significant climb in the number of backers in the market is expected to craft an advantageous state of affairs for the evolution of the market in the projected period. The advancement of the market is projected to capture amplified impetus in the coming years chiefly due to the incidence of contributory government plans.

The notable players in the Tortilla Market Trend are Gruma SAB de CV (Mexico), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Azteca Foods Inc.(U.S.), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico), Ole Mexican Foods Inc. (U.S.),and Grupo Liven, S.A. (Spain)

Industry Updates

Apr 2019 TLAXCALLI tortillas, a German-based organic tortilla producer have begun supplying to restaurants and also have recently launched their tostada chips in an assortment of Bio Company supermarkets in Berlin for a three-month test launch.

Segment Analysis

The segmental analysis of the Tortilla Market Trend is carried out on the basis of product type, source, claim, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type, the tortilla market is segmented into pre-cooked tortilla, frozen tortilla, tortilla mix, and tortilla chips. On the basis of source, the tortilla market is segmented into corn and wheat. On the basis of the claim, the tortilla market comprises of low-carb and gluten-free. Based on the distribution channel, the tortilla market is segmented into store-based and non-store based. On the basis of region, the tortilla market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the tortilla market is carried out on the basis of regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world. The market for tortillas globally has been witnessing incessant growth for the duration of the forecast period primarily as a savory snack. Tortilla has gained fame in the possible application such as a bread replacer in the food industry. It also has gained use in a wide range of food dishes in diverse regions. In terms of value and volume, the North American region is expected to govern the tortilla market by controlling the key share of 59.24%.

This is chiefly due to the continuous increase of the Hispanic population in the U.S. Besides, tortillas are gaining popularity even in non-Hispanic population groups in the North American region. Moreover, the Latin American region is anticipated to develop at a rate of 5.07% all through the forecast period.

