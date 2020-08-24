Wireless Infrastructure Market 2020: Market Restraining Factors and Market Share

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth parameters such as restraints, drivers, upcoming opportunities, and challenges. It also provides details of the market segmentation table based on factors such as connectivity, infrastructure, platform, and region. The report provides insights into the market, significant industry developments, and current wireless network infrastructure market trends. The global wireless infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 249.87 Billion by 2026 on account of the increasing adoption of 5G technology worldwide.

In addition to this, the report highlights the competitive landscape of the market, base and predicted market figures, the list of players functioning in the market, and the main strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The global airport industry has faced with multi-billion-dollar losses in the first quarter of 2020, but it is predicted that the impact of COVID-19 will extend till 2021. The recovery may take a year or more to reach pre-COVID-19 air traffic levels, and the industry may not achieve pre-COVID-19 traffic volumes again before the end of 2021. In corresponding with the ongoing crisis in Asia-Pacific, there is also a major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in several European and the Middle East countries. Thus, these regions are also anticipated to be considerably impacted by traffic downfall.

“Availability of Skilled Workforce in the Aviation MRO Industry”

Many new aircraft are expected to enter into service by 2027, this rise in the number of aircraft increases not only the workload of aviation mechanics but also the skillset required to support the expanding fleet. The increase in the global fleet size is outpacing the maintenance technician supply. This shortage of labor may drive up the maintenance cost and increase turnaround times for maintenance, which results inslow growth for the industry and is a restraining factor for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

“Company Collaborations will Bode Well for Players”

A handful of players are holding a significant position in the global wireless infrastructure market. These include companies such as NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Growth of the companies mentioned above is attributed to the presence of a diverse portfolio of wireless products, hardware, software solution, and equipment coupled with the massive investments on R & D. Besides this, players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts to attract high wireless infrastructure market revenue in the forecast duration.

List of Notable Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Manufacturers include:

Ciena Corporation

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

ZTE Corporation

Altran Technologies.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Other Vendors

View Latest Press Release:- Wireless Infrastructure Market to Exhibit 9.2 % CAGR by 2026 Owing to Advent of Digitalization in Defense and Aerospace Sector Among Others: Fortune Business Insights™

Major Industry Developments of the Heterogeneous Network Infrastructure Market include:

October 2018 – The UK-based company 3i Infrastructure Plc received investments from Wireless Infrastructure Group for an efficient network system across the UK region.

April 2019 – 30% minority stakes in Vertical Bridge Holdings LLC was purchased by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for enhancing their market position in the North American market.

