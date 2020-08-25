Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Silver Nitrate Market

Silver Nitrate Market: Overview

Silver nitrate is an inorganic chemical compound that is manufactured by dissolving silver in nitric acid. It exists in the form of colorless transparent rhombic tabular crystal.

Silver nitrate appears to be a white crystalline solid that is non-hygroscopic in nature. It is soluble in water and ammonia.

Silica nitrate is widely utilized as a cauterizing, sclerosing, and an anti-microbial agent in medical and pharmaceutical industries. It is used in precipitation of chlorine, bromine, and iodine-cyanide in analytical chemistry. Silica nitrate is employed as silver plating material in the electroplating industry. It is also utilized to manufacture several coloring agents such as dyes and inks. Small amount of silica nitrate is used in ceramic, electronics, and explosive industries.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67607

USP and ACS grades to offer attractive opportunities

In terms of grade, the silver nitrate market can be segmented into silver nitrate ACS grade, silver nitrate USP grade, silver nitrate technical grade, and others. The silver nitrate ACS grade segment is estimated to hold a major share of the global silver nitrate market in the near future.

Silver nitrate as a cauterizing or sclerosing agent and is gaining popularity in the medical & healthcare industry

USP grade silver nitrate is widely utilized in pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications. It is used as a cauterizing agent to regulate growth, prevent bleeding, and protect against infection. It is also employed in clinics to remove warts, skin tags, verrucae, and excess granular tissues. USP grade silver nitrate is utilized in nose surgery and haemostasis to cauterize superficial blood vessels that cause bleeding. Moreover, it is used in dentistry applications to remove aphthous ulcers.

It is also employed as antiseptic, disinfectant, and an anti-microbial agent in the medical industry. Furthermore, it is used in podiatric application to kill cells in nail beds and in wound healing applications in order to deter microbial growth.

Demand for USP grade silver nitrate to be used in medical & healthcare applications is expected to increase in the near future, owing to its cauterizing and anti-bacterial properties

Increase in research & development activities in the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and China is likely to provide significant opportunity to the manufacturers of silver nitrate in the near future

High demand for silver nitrate in medical industry to boost silver nitrate market

Based on end-use industry, the silver nitrate market can be segregated into photography & jewelry, medical & healthcare, glass, electronics, and others. The photography & jewelry segment accounts for a significant share of the global silver nitrate market.

Silver nitrate is blended with halide salts of potassium or sodium to produce insoluble silver halide. This insoluble silver halide is utilized to process photographic films. However, a decline in usage of photographic films in professional cameras and an increase in preference for digital photography among users have hampered the demand for silver nitrate that is used in processing photographic films.

Moreover, the medical & healthcare segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to high usage of silver nitrate as cauterizing and antibacterial agent.

Silver nitrate is also utilized to manufacture few silver-based explosives, such as fulminate, acetylide, or azide, through a precipitation reaction

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyalkylene-glycol-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-25-3-bn-by-2027-global-market-to-expand-as-need-for-high-performance-automotive-oils-rises-finds-tmr-847997365.html

Asia Pacific anticipated to dominate the global silver nitrate market

In terms of region, the silver nitrate market can be divided into five prime regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a leading consumer of silver nitrate, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising demand for silver nitrate as cauterizing agent in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada is expected to propel the demand for silver nitrate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the major producer of silver nitrate. China manufactures substantial amount of silver nitrate and exports it to the developed countries. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to a rise in industrialization in countries such as China and India. Production capacity expansions by chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers in China are likely to boost the demand for silver nitrate in the country in the next few years.

Advancements in medicine and the advent of electroplating technologies are likely to drive the demand for silver nitrate in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Rising FDI investment in the medical industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific is also a key factor that is likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergence of stringent regulations against silver nitrate grades in medical and food applications across Europe is anticipated to hamper the demand for silver nitrate in the region

Key players operating in the Silver Nitrate Market:

Key players operating in the global silver nitrate market account for than 60% share. Few of these eminent players operating in the silver nitrate market include:

American Elements

Ames Goldsmith Corporation

Barker Industries

ESPI Metals

Jiangsu Shangyong New Material Co., Ltd

Pheonix Industries

RICCA Chemical Company

K. Chemical Industries

Shengzhou Jingui Silver Industry Co., Ltd.

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co.,Ltd

Umicore Precious Metals Refining

Global Silver Nitrate Market: Research Scope

Global Silver Nitrate Market, by Purity

≥99%

<99%

Global Silver Nitrate Market, by Grade

Silver Nitrate ACS Grade

Silver Nitrate USP Grade

Silver Nitrate Technical Grade

Others

Global Silver Nitrate Market, by End-use Industry

Photography & Jewelry

Medical & Healthcare

Glass

Electronics

Others

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=67607

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?