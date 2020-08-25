Asset Integrity Management Services Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis bY 2027 | Aker Solutions Bureau Veritas SA Cybernetix SA DNV GL AS

The major influential factor for the asset integrity management service market to upsurge in the current market scenario and over the next couple of years are rising demand for operational safety of aging assets in risk-based industries and stringent rules and regulations imposed upon various industries related to environmental sustainability. However, the cost involved in non-value added maintenance and improper operation is a key deterrent to the asset integrity management service market growth. Nevertheless, the asset integrity management service market is poised to witness upswing in the coming years, owing to the constantly rising number of oil & gas companies across the globe is anticipated to stimulate the demand for various types of asset integrity management services, which is expected to create significant revenue generation stream in asset integrity management services market in the coming years.

Key Players:

1. Aker Solutions

2. Bureau Veritas SA

3. Cybernetix SA

4. DNV GL AS

5. Flour Corporation

6. Intertek Group Plc.

7. John Wood Group Plc.

8. Oceaneering International, Inc.

9. Rosen Group

10. SGS AS

The global asset integrity management service market accounted for US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.92 Bn in 2027.

Asset integrity management services market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the coming years. This is attributed to various factors including an increase in the need for operational safety of aging assets in risk-based industries and strict government safety regulations

On basis of service type segment, the non-destructive (NDT) inspection segment led the global asset integrity management services market in 2018, and the same is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the other hand, corrosion management segment is foreseen to experience significant growth rate in the asset integrity management service market, owing to the fact that a large amount of the unforeseen incidents that occur in process plants are associated with either erosion or corrosion of the structure or equipment.

Corrosion management is therefore essential in order to maintain the integrity of the facility, increasing the level of safety as well as improving cost-efficiency. Similarly, on basis of industry segment, the asset integrity management service market is categorized as oil & gas, power, marine, mining, aerospace, and others.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Asset Integrity Management Services Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Asset Integrity Management Services Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Asset Integrity Management Services Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Asset Integrity Management Services Market?

