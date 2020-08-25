Augmented Analytics Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International

Using the powers of machine learning for automating data insights fir enabling good visualizations of data to the end-user is defined as augmented analytics. Augmented analytics enables scientists and data analysts to formulate various strategies on different business aspects. Accessible augmented analytics creates citizen data scientists and improves accountability and empowerment. These solutions produce better decisions, more accurate business predictions and measurable analysis of product and service offerings, pricing, financials, production and other aspects of business.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS, Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009424v

What is the Dynamics of Augmented Analytics Market?

The rapid rates of increase in the volumes of data across sectors and business functions is driving the needs for machine based analytics to be applied and augmented analytics market. Increasing implementations of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing tools are anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the augmented analytics market.

What is the SCOPE of Augmented Analytics Market?

The “Global Augmented Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the augmented analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, business function, deployment mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global augmented analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading augmented analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global augmented analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment model, and industry vertical. Based on component, the augmented analytics market is segmented into software and service. On the basis of business function, the augmented analytics market is segmented into sales & marketing, finance, IT, operations, and others. Further, the augmented analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into cloud and on-premise. The augmented analytics market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and medical sciences, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, it & telecom, media & entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Augmented Analytics Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global augmented analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The augmented analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00009424

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 –

BUSINESS FUNCTION

9. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 –

DEPLOYMENT TYPE

10. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 –

INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14. APPENDIX

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009424

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune