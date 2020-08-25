Auto Infotainment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 to 2026

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Auto Infotainment market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Auto Infotainment market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Auto Infotainment market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Auto Infotainment market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Auto Infotainment supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=584

Important Insights Enclosed in the Report:

Technological developments within the Auto Infotainment market sphere

Growth prospects for new market players across different regions

Company profiles of leading players in the Auto Infotainment market

Up-to-date insights related to the key success factors impacting the growth of the Auto Infotainment market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Auto Infotainment market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=584

Auto Infotainment Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the Auto Infotainment market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions. The market size, share, and value of each regional market is analyzed and presented in the report along with informative tables and figures.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the Auto Infotainment is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the Auto Infotainment across various end-use industries including:

Key players involved in the global auto infotainment market include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED and Garmin Ltd.

Automotive Grade Linux to Fuel Auto Infotainment Applications

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is accelerating auto infotainment applications, directing car makers towards connected cars. AGL collaborative project is connecting technology companies, suppliers and car makers to speed up the adoption and development of completely open software pile for connected cars. Car makers, for instance Toyota, are promoting activities associated with automotive grade Linux with a view to promote developments in auto infotainment systems. Automotive Grade Linux is planning to enhance entire software stack in the vehicle, which includes head up display, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), telematics instrument cluster as well as autonomous driving. This is expected to have a positive impact on automotive infotainment market.

Voice control – an Upcoming Development in Infotainment Systems

Carmakers have gone over the edge with respect to automation in automotive infotainment. Recent innovations and developments include voice control for infotainment systems that car makers are offering. They are turning to Google (Android Auto), Amazon and Apple (CarPlay) to provide seamless solutions. For example, Toyota has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa – a cloud based voice control model – in few of its new models. With Alexa passengers or drivers can control the movement of the car as well as infotainment systems, including selecting songs, playing movies, changing destinations, as well as control smart home devices from far afield. Such innovations are supporting the adoption of auto infotainment systems, making consumers to integrate them to their vehicles.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Reflect High Potential for Auto Infotainment

Automotive industry across the globe has taken a new turn towards introducing new developments in vehicles. Automotive sector in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has remained strong with growing sales of passenger cars across emerging economies. Owing to high population preferring cars in countries such as China and India, it has become necessary for manufacturers to enhance their production capacities. Moreover, with ongoing innovations in cars, especially in infotainment, people are more inclined towards adopting advanced and latest systems for their vehicles. This has contributed to the sale of auto infotainment systems in APEJ, thus fuelling growth of the global market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=584

Important queries addressed in the Auto Infotainment market report:

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the Auto Infotainment market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the Auto Infotainment market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the Auto Infotainment market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

Reasons to Choose Fact.MR