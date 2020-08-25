Automotive Seat Climate systems Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players – Lear Corporation, Gentherm, Konsberg Automotive, Adient, Continental

An automotive seat climate system is a technology that helps to heat or cool the seats according to the surrounding environment, for instance, heating in cold temperature and cooling the seats in tropical and hot environments. Such seats provide optimum comfort and geometric flexibility to the driver and co-passengers during a long journey.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Lear Corporation, Gentherm, Konsberg Automotive, Adient plc, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., II-VI, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Recticel, and Faurecia.

The primary factor that drives the market is the increased driver comfort during long journeys and rise in penetration of semi-luxury and luxury vehicles worldwide. Further, growth in disposable income of the population, high fuel efficiency, and lower electric power consumption are also expected to fuel the market growth.

However, high installation cost of automotive climate seats is anticipated to hinder this growth. Moreover, increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and high requirement for climate seas in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.

The automotive seat climate systems market is segmented on the basis of component, surface material, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into electronic control unit, seat ventilation system, seat heating system, and neck conditioner system. The surface material segment includes leather, cloth, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into heated & cooled seats, heated & ventilated seats, heated seats, and neck warmers.Based on vehicle type, it is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCVs). Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

