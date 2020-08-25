The autonomous train is operated automatically without a human; it is a driverless train. The increasing demand for efficient transportation is expected to boost the need for the autonomous train technology market. The rising number of rail projects and the high adoption of the latest technology is driving the growth of the autonomous train technology market. Increasing transport through rail is another factor that is propelling the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ABB, Alstom S.A., Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, Thales Group

What is the Dynamics of Autonomous Train Technology Market?

Growing adoption of autonomous trains, owing to its efficiency, safety, reliability, and easy for operation. Global implementation of metro rail and growing rail networks across the globe are boosting demand for the autonomous train technology market. However, the possibility of hacking and the high cost of the autonomous train are the major restraint for the growth of the autonomous train technology market. Furthermore, improvement in rail infrastructure and adoption of the latest technology such as CBTC, ATC, PTC, and others are impacting on the growth of autonomous train technology market.

What is the SCOPE of Autonomous Train Technology Market?

The “Global Autonomous Train Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the autonomous train technology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview autonomous train technology market with detailed market segmentation by grade of automation, train type, technology, component, and geography. The global autonomous train technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous train technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the autonomous train technology market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global autonomous train technology market is segmented on the basis of grade of automation, train type, technology, and component. On the basis of grade of automation the market is segmented as grade of automation 1 (GOA 1), grade of automation 2 (GOA 2), grade of automation 3 (GOA 3), grade of automation 4 (GOA 4). On the basis of train type the market is segmented as passenger train, freight train. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as communication based train control (CBTC), european railway traffic management system (ERTMS), automatic train control (ATC), positive train control (PTC). On the basis of component the market is segmented as camera, accelerometer, odometer, tachometer, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Autonomous Train Technology Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global autonomous train technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The autonomous train technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

