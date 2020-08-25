The report on the Global Bitumen Market by Reports and Data report consists of the historical data, latest market trends, rules and regulations, technological advancements, new upcoming technologies, and prevalent strategies adopted by industry participants. This study also analyzes the overall market status, market share, growth rate, key market drivers, growth opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and others.

The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The report discusses all major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.

Key players in the Bitumen market include:

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Indian Oil Corporation, Chevron Texaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Total, British Petroleum, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Villas Austria, Royal Dutch Shell, Marathon Oil Corporation, Petroleos Mexicanos, NuStar Energy, Nynas, Exxon Mobil, Bouygues, Imperial Oil.

The report examines the Bitumen Market on the basis of the value, cost structure, and gross revenue. The three factors are analyzed for the different product types, the companies that are primarily engaged in the manufacture of the prevalent products, and the leading regional market in terms of sales of those product types.

The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Bitumen sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Rapid setting (RS)

Medium setting (MS)

Slow setting (SC)

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Paving grade bitumen

Oxidized bitumen

Cutback bitumen

Bitumen emulsion

Polymer modified bitumen (PMB)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesive

Insulation

Others

Geographically, the research report is divided into several key Regions, including the production, consumption, revenue, and market share and the growth rate of Bitumen in these regions, from 2016 to 2027. The regions mapped in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

TOC highlights of the Global Bitumen Market:

Chapter 1 analyzes the Bitumen Introduction, product offerings, and scope, complete market overview, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 presents a detailed study of the key manufacturers of Bitumen , along with sales, revenue, and the price of Bitumen .

Chapter 3 includes the competitive scenario among the major manufacturers and vendors.

Chapter 4 shows the global Bitumen market by regions, clubbed with sales, revenue, and market share for each region, from 2016 to 2027.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, study the market by region, by type, by application, and by manufacturer, with the sales, revenue, and market share based on leading countries in these regions.

The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period.