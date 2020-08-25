In terms of revenue, the global building analytics market is expected to grow to US$ 19,655.7 million by 2027 from US$ 6,181.4 million in 2018. Factors such as growing energy prices, increasingly stringent building energy guidelines, and achieving maximum operational efficiency for building and facility management is expected to be the major market driving forces for building analytics market in the coming years. Moreover, growing demand for interoperable and robust building analytics solution facilitating effective monitoring and managing of various facility assets is also expected to gain major traction in the coming years and provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players in global building analytics market.

Key Players:

1. Schneider Electric

2. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

3. SkyFoundry

4. Environmental Systems, Inc.

5. ENGIE Insight Services Inc

6. Senseware, Inc.

7. Gooee

8. Acorn Engineering Group Limited

9. Waibel Energy Systems

10. BuildingIQ, Inc

11. Siemens AG

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000492

Currently, the companies offer a mix of solution and services to their clients such as signal malls, airports, manufacturing & production plant residential complexes, hotels, offices, and government buildings among others for their seamless facility management. Further, the companies also offer insights and reports to relate to fault detection, monitoring, and risk assessment analytic reports for making informed decisions and framing policies for improved infrastructure management.

On the basis of building type, commercial building segment is the leading segment of the global building analytics market. Presently, more than of the world’s population lives in urban areas, and the trend is expected to move rapidly to around 80% over the next couple of decades. More than half of the built space in the urban areas and the majority of their resources are utilized by commercial buildings.

A major portion of these resources consumed by these buildings is wasted, which has created a need to build or adopt new and advanced measures for sustainable growth. In US itself, commercial buildings consume around 20% of country’s total energy and 40% of electricity. The new as well as existing buildings in the country can substantially enhance their energy efficiency and performance through integration of building analytics solution into their operations. Thus, the building analytics market is anticipated to gain significant traction in the coming years and yield numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00000492

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Building Analytics Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Building Analytics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Building Analytics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Building Analytics Market?

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.