Calcium Formate Market Share, 2020 Industry Growth, Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Insights to 2026

The Global Calcium Formate Market size is set to touch USD 627.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, the market was valued at USD 451.2 Million in 2018.

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Calcium Formate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Feed Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Feed, Construction, Leather, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The report also contains an in-depth analysis and evaluation of the factors, trends, and dynamics that will influence the market in the forecast period. Besides this, it provides a thorough research based on which businesses can formulate their strategies to excel in this market.

List of Best Companies Operating in the Calcium Formate Market are;

LANXESS

Perstorp

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

American Elements

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Company Ltd.

Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co.,Ltd

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical

Sidley Chemical Co.,Ltd

Multi-Utility Nature of Calcium Formate to Boost Growth Prospects

Calcium formate structure makes it a white crystalline solid that is free-flowing and odourless. Its unique properties have made it a highly demanded compound across the industrial spectrum. For example, in the leather tanning industry, calcium formate speeds up the percolation of chrome in the leather. This is also why leather is one of the leading segments in the market with a 18.3% share, as per Calcium Formate Market trends. Addition of the compound in cement makes cement hard, strong, and more durable, making it a hot cake in the cement industry. Moreover, the compound also works well in low temperature and prevents corrosion in metal substrates. Another application of calcium ethanoate is in flue gas desulphurization, where the compound has shown the capacity to remove nearly 95% of oxides of sulphur from fuel oil. This multi-applicability is expected to enhance the potential of this market in the approaching decade.

