Chemical Tanker Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2019 to 2027

Massive Consolidation will be Witnessed in the Ocean Going Chemical Tanker Market

The chemical tanker majors such as Stolt- Nielsen, Odfjell, MOL Nordic Tanker, Navig8 Tanker and Team Tanker secured eminent positions in the global chemical tanker market. Top operators hold a total fleet of more than 370 tankers.

North America is expected to attract new competitors to the chemical tanker market due to a boom in shale gas. The region is expected to have a positive impact on the production of ethylene, which is also expected to boost the supply of organic chemicals worldwide. Resilient exports from the U.S. and the Middle East have been key drivers, which has also had an impact on other trade routes.

The global market for chemical tanker in the shipping industry is consolidated with a small number of leading players. These major players have implemented a policy of contracts to improve their share in the market for chemical tankers and to meet the growing demand for chemical tankers used for shipping chemicals and chemical goods. Some of the key developments being undertaken by leading competitors are

In 2018, Eastern Pacific reportedly bought thirteen 19,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers from the BW Group. These chemical tankers will be operated by Ace Quantum, which will manage the largest fleet of stainless steel ships in this size in the future with a total of 33 chemical tankers in the water.

In 2019, Team Tankers announced the acquisition of Laurin Maritime and Anglo-Atlantis Chemical Tankers for $206 million, a deal which added 34 coated IMO II/III MR chemical tankers to its existing fleet of 33 chemical tankers.

