Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market: Introduction
- Corrugated box making machine is an equipment used to make corrugated boxes, used for packaging consumer and industrial goods. Corrugated packaging is best suited for shipping and transporting products that are fragile in nature across developed and developing economies. These boxes are very durable and have high safety standards compared to other modes of packaging such as cardboard packaging. Corrugated boxes protect goods and are lightweight compared to wooden packaging.
- The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the decline of industries, as governments of developed and developing economies have imposed lockdown, due to which the working of industries such as food & beverages, packaging, and retail among others have stopped. This, in turn, has impacted production and manufacturing, and adversely affected the global economy. Thus, demand for corrugated box making machines has also been impacted.
Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market: Key Drivers
- Paper and paper products are versatile industrial raw materials with a wide variety of applications. Wooden packing cases are more and more replaced with corrugated board- boxes and cartons due to shortage of softwood. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the corrugated box making machine market.
- The food and beverage industry includes all the manufacturers involved in processing raw food materials, and packaging and distributing them. The growing demand for processed food and ready-to-eat products has surged the packaging requirement, which is driving the demand for corrugated boxes and subsequently, corrugated box making machines.
- Increase in demand for corrugated boxes for packaging products ordered through online platforms is expected to fuel the growth of the corrugated box making machine market. Thus, increasing popularity of smart packaging in the e-commerce industry is also likely to drive market growth. In addition, manufacturers are developing corrugated box making machines that can support the manufacturing of smart packaging due to growing popularity and demand from the online retail industry, which in turn is set to boost the corrugated box making machine market.