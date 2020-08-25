Cryptocurrency Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Global Cryptocurrency Market was valued at USD 295.26 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3,678.92 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.35% from 2017 to 2025.

A cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions, to control the creation of additional units, and to verify the transfer of assets. Cryptocurrency transactions are anonymous, untraceable and have created a niche for illegal transactions. Benefits of Cryptocurrency includes â€“ access to everyone, immediate settlement, lower fees, no identity theft, fraud prevention, better security, and universal recognition.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of cryptocurrency across various industries

1.2 Growing opportunities in developing and developed markets

1.3 Rising capital investments

1.4 Increasing remittance in developing countries

1.5 Rising transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology

1.6 Changing monetary regulations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security, control and privacy concerns

2.2 Complexities related to scalability

2.3 Poor awareness and technical expertise to understand cryptocurrency

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cryptocurrency Market is segmented on the end user, component, type, process, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Media and Entertainment

1.2 Peer-to-Peer Payment

1.3 E-Commerce and Retail

1.4 Remittance

1.5 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

3. By Type:

3.1 Litecoin

3.2 Bitcoin

3.3 Dashcoin

3.4 Ripple

3.5 Ethereum

3.6 Others

4. By Process:

4.1 Transaction

4.2 Mining

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel

2. Advanced Micro Devices

3. Microsoft

4. Alphapoint Corporation

5. Bitfury Group

6. Nvidia

7. Bitgo

8. Xilinx

9. Coinbase

10. Amazon

11. Ripple Labs

12. BTL Group (Blockchain Tech)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Cryptocurrency Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

