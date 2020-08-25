DARK CHOCOLATE MARKET TO WITNESS GROWTH ACCELERATION DURING 2017 – 2025

Global Dark Chocolate Market: Snapshot

Chocolate is among the most popular and widely consumed food item across the globe. Based on the amount of cocoa added to the preparation, chocolates are produced in various varieties. One such variety is dark chocolate. A bit bitter in taste due to high percentage of cocoa, ranging from 70% to 100%, and less amount of sugar, dark chocolate is gradually becoming the most preferred one in the market. The global dark chocolate market is prognosticated to witness growth owing to rise in number of health conscious people. Moreover, people suffering from diabetes are also getting a golden opportunities to satiate their craving for chocolates. This is another driver fueling the demand in dark chocolate market.

Besides, a wide range of applications of dark chocolate in food and confectionery items are also contributing in the growth of global dark chocolate market. Chocolates are also used as functional foods, due to their high nutritional value. It is also popular as a stress relieving agent. These factors makes dark chocolates a preferred option among the people globally.

Dark chocolates are even a great preventer of cancers. Increasing awareness among the people about its medical benefits and its anti-oxidant properties is supporting the rise in demand in dark chocolate market. The key players are producing the products that have natural ingredients, especially sweeteners, such as coconut sugar and stevia. These industrial activities are expected to experience an expansion in global dark chocolate market in the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Dark Chocolate Market: Trends and Opportunities

Positive point of view among consumers about the medical advantages of dark chocolates will keep on driving demand. Dark chocolates are considered as great source of cancer prevention agents, and rising awareness among consumers on the medical advantages of anti-oxidants is adding to the development even further. Looking at consumers’ preference and rising demand the manufacturing firms are concentrating on fusing natural and clean level ingredients in their products. Usage of natural ingredients, particularly sweeteners, for example, stevia and coconut sugar is expected to witness an expansion within the forecast period.

In spite of the fact that demand for natural dark chocolate is developing at a high pace, traditional dark chocolates still account for the main revenue share in the market. Natural variations are generally costly than conventional dark chocolates, and their sales are presently high only in regions with good disposable income and demographics. Nevertheless, the unavoidable, cross-industry ‘health and wellness” trend is affecting the dark chocolate market also, as demand for natural dark chocolate experiences a rise.

Among several applications, the food industry has ideally sustained as a key application segment in dark chocolate market. This lead is expected to remain as it is in coming years as well. The demand for dark chocolate is also foreseen to rise in beverage industry owing to various experiments being carries out in terms of flavors, taste and health by the manufacturers. Premium or specialty dark chocolate as a flavoring agent in beers and energy drinks gaining attention since past few years, which is likely to increase the demand for dark chocolate in beverage industry.

Global Dark Chocolate Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to the development in North America and Europe, which are the two biggest markets in the world, the dark chocolate market appears to be growing really well. Switzerland, Denmark, and Belgium are the major spots for the consumption and production of dark chocolate. However, in North America region, the US holds the highest revenue share. Along with this, dark chocolate market in Europe region is foreseen to expand at a healthy CAGR as well within the forecast period.

Global Dark Chocolate Market: Competitive Landscape

Owing to the evolution in consumer preferences, the manufacturers are working consistently on developing their product in terms of flavor, taste, quality, and price. People are also looking forward to try out new flavors which is significantly encouraging the market players. Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance and UTZ are among the key certification schemes for cocoa.

