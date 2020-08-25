The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft represents the next generation of autonomous electric aircraft that are safer, quieter, and cleaner. These eVTOL Aircraft can autonomously transport passengers, plan routes, respond to contingencies, and detect and avoid unexpected obstacles as well as to navigate complex and busy urban environments. They operate with a vertiport system that will safely and quickly board and exit passengers.

Global eVTOL aircraft market can be segmented based on application, propulsion and range. In terms of propulsion, the market can be segmented into electric battery, electric hybrid and electric hydrogen. Electric battery is expected to acquire the dominant share during the forecast period on account of growing demand for fully-electric aircraft. On the basis of range, the market can be segmented into upto 200 km and 201-500 km. eVTOLs with lower range upto 200km will be used for intercity commute for passengers opting for urban air mobility services. However, 201-500km range aircraft will be used for intercity commute mostly.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Kitty Hawk

o Lilium

o EHang

o Volocopter

o Bell Helicopter

o Airbus

eVTOL aircraft is the future generation of mobility solution which can hover, land and take off in vertical direction. eVTOL Aircraft stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Engineered aerodynamics is the key factor in eVTOL Aircraft for developing and refining the making vertical mobility into reality. Across the world, numerous eVTOL prototypes are being developed as an ultimate automobile for resolving key issues of noise, urban commuting, operating efficiency, reliability, performance, affordability and safety in several ways.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o It offers enhanced safety, comfort, and reduced noise

o The growing need for a faster mode of transportation and increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas

o Its various advantages to users such as flexibility, convenience, reduced air pollution, and fast travel.

Key Developments:

o In January 2019, Bell Helicopter revealed its full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing air taxi vehicle during the CES 2019 held in Las Vegas, US. The air taxi, named Bell Nexus, is powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system and features Bell’s signature powered lift concept incorporating six tilting ducted fans that are designed to safely and efficiently redefine air travel.

o In June 2018, Pipistrel announced the start of construction of the second half of its production facility in Gorizia, Italy. The cost of this expansion is estimated to be USD 4.3 million. The official opening of the plant is expected to be at the end of 2019.

Regional Outlook :

North America and the European region have been traditional regions for the aerospace & defense sector with the presence of major manufacturers and high market demand. In addition to this, these regions have been aggressive in terms of technological developments and research. This is one of the key factors governing the demand for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. Major countries in these regions include the US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Canada, and So on. This sector is one of the key contributors to the economies in the region.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region with increasing expenditure on defense and space research. With the presence of some of the fastest-growing economies including India and China, this region is projected to be a major market for eVTOL aircraft during the forecast period. Other key countries in the region include South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Market Segmentation:

By Lift Technology:

o Vectored Thrust

o Multirotor

o Lift Plus Cruise

By Type Of Propulsion:

o Electric Battery

o Electric Hybrid

o Electric Hydrogen

By Mode Of Operation:

o Piloted

o Optionally Piloted

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Lift Technology

o By Type Of Propulsion

o By Mode Of Operation

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Lift Technology

o By Type Of Propulsion

o By Mode Of Operation

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Lift Technology

o By Type Of Propulsion

o By Mode Of Operation

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Lift Technology

o By Type Of Propulsion

o By Mode Of Operation

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Lift Technology

o By Type Of Propulsion

o By Mode Of Operation

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, America)

o By Lift Technology

o By Type Of Propulsion

o By Mode Of Operation

