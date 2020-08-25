Expanding Scope on Outsourced Call Centers Market Growth by 2027| Alorica, Arvato, Atento, Comdata Group, Concentrix, DATAMARK, Groupe Acticall SAS, Sykes Enterprises

Call center outsourcing is the practice of contracting out call center services by large businesses. These centers handle all kind of customer service platform at a separate division. Outsourced call centers help companies in saving large chunks of money by letting them focus more on the core activities of the business.

The report aims to provide an overview of outsourced call centers market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end user, and geography. The global outsourced call centers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading outsourced call centers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global outsourced call centers market is segmented on the basis of solution and end user. Based on solution, the market is segmented as onshore outsourcing, offshore outsourcing, and nearshore outsourcing. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and pharmaceutical, retail and e-commerce, transport and logistics, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Alorica Inc.

2. Arvato

3. Atento

4. Comdata Group

5. Concentrix (SYNNEX Corporation)

6. DATAMARK INC.

7. Groupe Acticall SAS (Sitel Group)

8. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

9. Teleperformance SE

10. Teletech Holdings (TTEC)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global outsourced call centers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The outsourced call centers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting outsourced call centers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the outsourced call centers market in these regions.

