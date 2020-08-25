Fertility Testing Devices Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Size, Supply, Outlook, Segments, Share, Regional Trends and 2026 Forecast Research

The global “fertility testing devices market size” is set to grow owing to increased awareness of infertility worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest upcoming report, titled, “Fertility Testing Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Ovulation Testing Kit, Fertility Monitors, others), By Gender (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Fertility testing devices track menstrual cycle, ovulation days, fertility count, and other important sexual aspects of a female as well as male. Fertility testing devices evaluate numerous factors such as sperm count, sperm motility, total semen volume, and others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 6% of married women aged between 15 to 22 years in the United States find it difficult to conceive after one year of trying owing to infertility.

Leading Players operating in the Fertility Testing Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

HILIN LIFE PRODUCTS

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Abbott

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

bioZhena Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Devices to Aid Growth

Increasing prevalence of infertility in both males and females will drive the fertility testing devices market growth during the projected horizon. On account of this, the introduction of technologically advanced devices will further boost the market. Moreover, the entry of domestic players is expected to bolster the growth of the market considerably.

The important challenge for the market has to be the social stigma following infertility, which could hinder growth to a certain extent. Additionally, low adoption and awareness of fertility testing devices in emerging economies may restrict the market during the forthcoming years.

North America and Europe to Lead; High Prevalence of Infertility to Drive Market

Among regions, North America and Europe is expected to lead the fertility testing devices market backed by increasing infertility awareness among the population, and high prevalence of infertility in both the genders between the year 2019 and 2026. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to post a high CAGR owing to the fertility testing devices market trends, such as increasing awareness for family planning and rising infertility among men and women. Likewise, Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to register a high CAGR by the end of 2026.

Fertility Testing Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product

Ovulation Testing Kit

Fertility Monitors

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Biobanking Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Growth Analysis and 2026 Forecast

