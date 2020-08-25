Future of Geosteering Technology | Demand, Growth Factors and Trends

Theincreasing global population is driving demand for oil and gas in the global geosteering technology market, and that demand exceeds worldwide oil and gas production. For example, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), world oil demand in 2017 amounted to 97.32 million barrels a day, while global supply was 96.10 million barrels a day. As a result, many firms invest in oil field exploration to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage in the market by meeting the growing demand of consumers. For instance, ExxonMobil announced the discovery of an oilfield in Guyana, South America, in August 2018.

The “Global Geosteering Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a speial focus on the global market trend analysis. The geosteering technology market report aims to provide an overview of the geosteering technology market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global geosteering technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geosteering technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global geosteering technology market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the geosteering technology market is segented into Logging While Drilling (LWD), Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD), Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS), Drive Systems, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Petroleum Development, Natural Gas Transportation, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global geosteering technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five majr regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The geosteering technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the geosteering technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namly; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the geosteering technology market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the geosteering technology market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Eerson Paradigm Holding LLC

Exlog

Geonaft

Geotech Logging Services LLC

Halliburton

HMG Software

OGII

Schlumberger Limited

Terracosm Software, LLC

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.