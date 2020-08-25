Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Concerns over Safety among the Passengers is Increasing the Demand for ADAS

The development of driver assistance systems is governed and regulated by international safety standards, like IEC-61508 and ISO-26262, as these systems depend on electronics for their functionality. In US, the FMCSA aims to reduce the number of fatalities and accidents involving passenger vehicles, large trucks, and buses. The key safety goal of the US federal motor carrier safety administration (FMCSA) is to reduce the number and severity of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crashes. To achieve this goal, the FMCSA has collaborated with the truck industry to test, evaluate, and facilitate the use of various onboard safety systems for commercial vehicles to improve the safety of pedestrians. In addition, initiatives, like the national highway traffic safety administration (NHTSA)’s safe car Project, have helped to significantly drive the adoption of ADAS systems in domestic vehicles of North America, in turn acting as a driver for the market growth in the region.

High Costs and Software Failures have hindered the Growth of the Market

The growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors, coupled with the high costs of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. However, the rapidly expanding hybrid and electric vehicle market, along with the growth of the autonomous vehicles, are expected to help augment the ADAS in these vehicles, thereby, driving the growth of the market significantly, during the forecast period.

European Automotive Industry has one of the Highest Adoption Rate of ADAS

The European automotive industry is one of the most innovative automotive markets in the world. With a massive transformation in the industry post the recession period of 2010, there has been a rapid penetration and mass adoption of ADAS by the OEMs and customers. There are regular upgrades in the ADAS technology that facilitate competitiveness in the market, making it one of the largest markets in the global ADAS industry.

Recent Developments:

February 2017: Mobileye and BMW group announced partnership to roll out its technology for autonomous driving.

Major Players: AUDI, BMW, CONTINENTAL AG, DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE, ROBERT BOSCH AND VALEO amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa

