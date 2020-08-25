Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aesthetic Implants market.

Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants & Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global aesthetic implants market size was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

In the current scenario, there is a huge surge in aesthetic surgeries. Aesthetic surgery is not regarded as a taboo anymore. An increasing number of the population is undergoing cosmetic surgery with the aim to enhance their appearance and personality. Aesthetic surgery is now not only confined to women, but men are also actively opting for cosmetic procedures such as chin augmentation, augmentation rhinoplasty, calf augmentation, and others. Among all the cosmetic surgeries the highest number of procedures are performed for breast augmentation or breast enlargement.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of breast augmentation surgery using implants in the world increased by 13% during 2016-2017. Right from the inception, the demand for cosmetic implants has always witnessed an upward growth.

Cosmetic implants refer to the implants that are used in aesthetic surgery. Aesthetic implants include breast implants, calf implants, dental implants, chin implants, cheek implants, nasal implants, butt or gluteal implants, pectoral implants, testicular implants and others that are used in surgeries such as breast enlargement, calf augmentation, dental surgery, chin augmentation, cheek augmentation, augmentation rhinoplasty, buttock augmentation, chest enhancement, testicular prosthesis surgery, respectively. Moreover, technological advancements have also provided visualization aid for the prior determination of the shape and size of the implants and achieving desirable results.

Aesthetic implants are made of highly compatible materials such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), silicone, saline, and others. Increasing awareness about aesthetic surgery and rapid adoption of cosmetic dentistry has increased the demand for cosmetic implants. Social media and dating platforms have a huge influence on people who have positively impacted the aesthetic implants market trend.

The cosmetic implants market continues to witness several new interventions such as visualization aids, gummy bear breast implants and advancements. In recent years, many people have undergone surgery for having an Asian nose. Likewise, the demand for surgery such as mommy makeover and daddy-do-over is on a gradual rise. Mommy makeover comprises of a combination of plastic surgery for the newly turned mothers. Men are also welcoming the idea for aesthetic surgery and are actively opting for daddy-do-over surgery.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing number of cosmetic surgeries to drive the global aesthetic implants market

The primary reason attributed to the growth of aesthetic implants is the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries worldwide. According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, more than 333,755.0 aesthetic surgeries were performed on men and women in 2017 in the U.S. The largest number of procedures accounted for breast enlargement. Countries such as U.S. Brazil, and Mexico records the highest number of plastic surgery. This gradual increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries is poised to surge this market.

Introduction of new implants and rise in spending capacity of the people have encouraged the population to undergo cosmetic surgery. Also, an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeons and standalone cosmetic clinics is also anticipated to drive the global market.

High influence of social media and the glamorous world to fuel the global aesthetic implants market share

There is a high usage of social media among the millennials across the world. People desire to look attractive on social media and dating sites. This influence of social media has encouraged many people to undergo cosmetic surgery. Many single and divorced men and women are undergoing beauty enhancement surgery, which is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The desire in women to look beautiful, especially among those belonging to elite groups and the willingness to spend is also contributing to the growth of this market. Also, people sometimes tend to get attracted by the glamorous lifestyles of celebrities and desire to look like them. In many countries, such as Japan and China, the tendency of women to have a celebrity look is the key reason for the increase in number of aesthetic surgery, in turn accelerating the demand for cosmetic implants.

Furthermore, the rising demand for dental implants, rapid adoption of cosmetic dentistry, medical tourism, and surgery for rectifying birth deformities are factors that are expected to boost the demand for cosmetic implants.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Demand for dental implants is expected to rise remarkably

Based on product, the global aesthetic implants market is segmented into breast implants, dental implants, facial implants & others. The breast implant segment accounted for the maximum portion of the global aesthetic implant market share in 2018 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period A rise in the number of breast augmentation and the launch of products with improved shelf-life are the major factors attributable to the growth of the breast implants segment during the forecast period.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 1.5 Million breast augmentation surgeries were performed in the world in 2017 further favoring the expansion of the segment. Moreover, the availability of breast implants in various shapes and sizes, as well as customizable sizes, is also boosting the demand for breast implants.

The dental implants segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to their rapid use for aesthetics. The emergence of cosmetic dentistry and the use of dental implants to enhance the smiles of the individuals, especially among teenagers are the primary factors contributing to the expansion of the dental implants segment.

Rise in the number of malar and chin augmentation, use of implants to enhance the jawlines, and low cost of the implants are expected to drive the facial implants & other segments. According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 658 calf augmentation and 1,323 buttock implants procedure were performed in the U.S. in 2017, which is likely to fuel the facial implants & others segment.

By Gender Analysis

Increase in mommy makeover surgery to render female as a dominating segment

On the basis of gender, the global aesthetic implants market segment includes male and female. The female segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. High number of women undergoing breast augmentation and facial enhancement procedures are the major factors for the expansion of the female segment. Furthermore, the emergence of under-the-muscle breast enlargement, technologically advanced gummy bear breast implant, and rapid adoption of mommy makeover surgery are also driving the female segment. According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, more than 319,716 cosmetic procedures were performed on women with implants in 2017 in the U.S., which is further anticipated to boost the demand for cosmetic implants among women.

The male segment is projected to register significant growth in the forecast period. Nowadays men are equally embracing the idea of aesthetic surgery. Cosmetic surgery is no longer regarded as a social taboo or is confined only to women. Men are enthusiastically going for chest enhancement procedures, chin, and malar augmentation. According to the estimates of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 14,039 aesthetic procedures were performed in males with implants in 2017 in the U.S. This increasing number of cosmetic surgery among males and growing trend of daddy-do-over are likely to favor the expansion of male segment.

By End User Analysis

“”Specialty clinics to register a remarkable growth in the global aesthetic implant market.

In terms of end-user, the global aesthetic implant market includes hospitals and specialty clinics. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing trend of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures, an increase in the number of plastic surgery, and adoption of cosmetic surgery among healthcare practitioners to rectify the birth defects.

On the other hand, the specialty clinics segment is projected to register a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Rising number of standalone clinics and a growing number of cosmetic surgeons are anticipated to fuel the specialty clinics segment. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2017 the estimated number of plastic surgeons in the world was 43,500. This is expected to increase the sales of cosmetic implants, further surging the aesthetic implants market revenue.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America, with USD 1.44 Billion accounted for the maximum share of the global market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The high cost of the procedure, as well as the implants, rapid adoption of aesthetic implants and strategic position of the major manufacturers, are the primary factors attributable to the expansion of the market. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 333,392 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2017, which is driving the market in the U.S. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery and rising number of research activities for the development of new implants are expected to favor the global aesthetic implants market share in the forecast period. In May 2019, RealSelf partnered with The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery for conducting studies and development of resources to provide detailed information for breast implants and Brazilian butt lifts to consumers, which will likely contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

In Europe, the aesthetic implant market is anticipated to grow owing to the high number of plastic surgery in the U.K., demand for facial and breast implants, increasing influence of social media and new product launch. In November 2018, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received CE approval for Polytech and B-Lite breast implants, for five years, as part of the company™s recertification, which will accelerate the aesthetic implants market growth in Europe.

North America Aesthetic Implants Market Size, 2018

The Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth in this market during the forecast period owing to the high influence of western culture, rapid adoption of cosmetic surgeries and increasing breast surgery especially in China, Japan, and India. In October 2016, Surgiform Technology, Ltd announced the launch of PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial Implants across China which is anticipated to augment the demand for cosmetic implants in China.

Latin America is estimated to serve as a lucrative segment owing to the high number of procedures performed in Brazil and Mexico and the growing trend of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a total of 221, 380 breast augmentation procedures were performed in Brazil in 2017, representing an attractive market for cosmetic implants.

In the Middle East and Africa, the market is anticipated to grow owing to the increased spending in healthcare and improved health infrastructure. There is a gradual increase in cosmetic surgery, especially in Dubai, Oman and Saudi Arabia with more and more men undergoing surgery. Dubai has emerged as the center stage for plastic surgery in the Middle East, which is expected to drive the market in this region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Mentor Worldwide LLC and Allergan to Lead the Global Aesthetic Implants Market in 2018

Mentor Worldwide LLC and Allergan are estimated to acquire a leading position in the global market. Increased demand and sales of the company™s breast implant products, high focus on strategic collaborations, and an established distribution network are the major factors responsible for the company™s leading position. In June 2017, Allergan announced the acquisition of Keller Medical Inc. which incorporated Keller Funnel, a device used in breast augmentation in their product portfolio.

The acquisition also strengthened the company™s position in the global breast implants market. Many other players are competing in the market with their diversified product portfolio and technically advanced aesthetic implants. Other players operating in the global breast implants market are POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Surgiform Technologies LLC., Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, and other players.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

ALLERGAN

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

Aesthetic implants are emerging as an attractive market mainly due to the increase in number of cosmetic surgery to enhance physical appearance. Increased spending capacity, as well as rapid adoption of aesthetic implants, are expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic implants during the forecast period.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global aesthetic implants market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the number of key cosmetic surgery for key countries, the regulatory scenario for key countries, an overview of medical tourism for plastic surgery, new product launch, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Breast Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants & Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

November 2018: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received CE approval for Polytech and B-Lite breast implants, for five years, as part of the company™s recertification.

June 2017: Allergan announced the acquisition of Keller Medical Inc. which incorporated Keller Funnel, a device used in breast augmentation in their product portfolio.

October 2016: Surgiform Technology, Ltd announced the launch of PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial Implants across China in order to expand its geographical footprints.

