Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agricultural Biologicals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Agricultural Biologicals Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Agricultural Biologicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemicals), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crops, and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global agricultural biologicals market size valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.59 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.68%.

We have updated the Agricultural Biologicals Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Increasing incidences of pest outbreak in crops, rise in awareness and demand for supreme quality yield from farm produce, and development of pest resistance to some of the plant protection products are some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. The exploitation of environment due to overuse of crop protection chemicals is fostering the demand for biological products that can be applied solely or as a complement with synthetic pest resistance chemicals, which is further projected to aid the agricultural biologicals market growth in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, stringent regulations by agricultural product regulatory bodies and agencies on the use of excessive amount of synthetic or chemical fertilizers are expected to drive the growth of market. Increasing investment by key international market players in the development of crop protection substances and crop nutrition products made by using natural sources (due to the growing demand for organic products) is expected to benefit the market significantly during the forthcoming years.

The future of agricultural biologicals is anticipated to be promising and continued benefits are expected in the upcoming years. Continuous efforts by market players such as Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., BASF, and Bayer AG to develop and launch bio-products by using a variety of vital microbial strains and biochemicals are expected to further enhance the agricultural biologicals market revenue.

Low shelf-life of the products may hamper the development and commercialization of agricultural biologicals during the forecast years.

“”Biopesticides have Accounted for Largest Market Share and are Projected to Witness High CAGR””

The biopesticides accounted for largest market share in the agricultural biologicals market, owing to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to increase the yield of quality crops. Enhancement in the area under organic farming and growing demand for organic products is further boosting the demand for pesticides across the globe. The increasing interest of agriculture industry stakeholders in pest management and the adoption of a safer strategy to manage pest population are some of the major driving factors for biopesticides market growth.

Among sources, the microbial segment holds the major share in the market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast years, owing to increasing adoption of microbial by farmers in order to solve various major agricultural issues, such as protection of plants, maintenance of soil health, and increase in crop productivity. Increasing research on various microbes that have the potential to play significant roles in crop protection is further expected to boost the growth and demand of microbial for the preparation of agricultural biologicals during the forecast period.

“”Foliar Application to Dominate the Agricultural Biologicals Market””

On the basis of the application method, the market has been classified into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. In 2018, foliar spray accounted for the highest share in the market. Application of agricultural biologicals through foliar spray offers various agronomic benefits and is the most adopted method due to the convenience offered by it. The foliar spray segment is expected to increase by an impressive CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period, due to its growing adoption by large as well as small scale organic as well as conventional farmers.

“”Agricultural Biologicals Usage in Fruits and Vegetable Production is Projected to Dominate the Market””

By crop, the market is classified into row crops, fruits & vegetables, and others. Fruits & vegetable segment is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast years in the market, owing to its growing demand across the globe attributed by various health benefits offered by them. High demand for organic seasonal and continental fruits and vegetables especially across developed economies is expected to increase the demand for agricultural biologicals in the production of different fruit & vegetable varieties. Agricultural biological products use in the row crops segment which includes, cereals, pulses, and others are projected to witness a CAGR of 13.71% in the global agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period.

“”North America is the Largest Market for Agricultural Biologicals and South America is Projected to Grow at the Fastest Pace””

North America and Europe are the two largest markets for agricultural biologicals, cumulatively accounted for approximately 60% of the agricultural biologicals market share. The market size in North America and Europe is expanding considerably, owing to stringent regulations on the use of various synthetic crop protection chemicals to safeguard the environment. The availability of advanced agricultural product development technologies, equipment, and other resources in the developed regions of Europe and North America is further expected to boost the market growth of the regions during the foreseeable years.

The growing number of organic farms in prominent economies, such as the U.S. and Mexico is projected offer further opportunities for players in the market. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. organic certified farms and businesses grew by a whopping annual growth of 13% during the year 2015 and 2016.

South America is emerging as the fastest-growing market and the region is projected to offer strong growth opportunities to the players in the market during the forecast period. Countries such as Argentina and Brazil, where the area under organic farming is growing at a rapid pace is expected to contribute crucially in fostering the South America agricultural biologicals market growth. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), in 2017, Argentina was recognized as the second country with the highest share in global organic agricultural land (3.4 million hectares), after Australia.

Key Market Drivers

“”Launch of an innovative and high-quality product is a key strategy for growth in the market””

Launch of products that satisfies various criteria and standards set by different regional and governmental regulatory authorities or agencies (to commercialize the product) is the key strategy adopted by the players operating in global agricultural biologicals market, wherein they are actively investing in R&D activities in collaboration with governmental organizations and agricultural research universities to develop advanced and high-quality products for applications across different crop varieties.

Key companies covered in the report

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Bayer CropScience

UPL

Marrone Bio Innovations

Valent Biosciences

Koppert Biological Systems

Isagro S.p.A

Valagro S.p.A

Novozymes A/S

Other key players

Report Coverage

Agricultural Biologicals are naturally occurring microorganisms or biochemicals derived from plants that are efficient in protecting the crops from various plant diseases and a variety of pests causing destruction of plants. These biological tools along with protecting plants from diseases can also enhance the overall fertility and productivity of the crops. These advanced agricultural biological technologies are crucial components in the integrated pest management concept. These products can also be used as complementary products with synthetic pest-resistant and other plant protection chemicals to obtain the desired level of crop protection and avoid plant diseases.

Agricultural biologicals are projected to play a vital role in catering the growing demand for organic products across the globe. High adoption of this technology is not only limited to protecting crops and increasing the crop yield significantly but also an assurance of sustainable farming and maintenance of long-term soil fertility achieved by using natural resources. Low awareness about agricultural biologicals in some countries, coupled with the limited availability of quality products are expected to suppress the agricultural biologicals market growth.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market and detailed analysis of the agricultural biologicals market size & growth rate (in terms of value) for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, source, application method, crop, and geography. On the basis of type, the global market is categorized into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into microbial and biochemicals. On the basis of the application method, the global market is categorized into foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment, and others. On the basis of crop, the agricultural biologicals industry is categorized into row crops, fruits & vegetables, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the agricultural biologicals market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product innovations and launches, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Segmentation

By Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

By Source

Microbial

Biochemicals

By Application Method

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Crop

Row Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA)

Key Development Industry

In June 2019, Bayer and AlphaBio Control have signed a distribution agreement to market Flipper, an innovative biological pest control product developed by AlphaBio.

In January 2019, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. announced that two of its products have been approved for sale in Canada by the appropriate government agencies. MBI-110 Biofungicide, (marketed in the U.S. as Stargus for specialty crops) was approved by the Pest Management Regulatory Authority (PMRA). Haven Sun Protectant was approved by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

In January 2018, BASFâ€™s new Velondis brand biofungicide seed treatment formulations have received registrations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With potential applications in agriculture, horticulture, and forestry, the products are designed to boost the protection of seedlings and plants from key soil-borne diseases.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the agricultural biologicals market worth?

Fortune Business Insights says that the agricultural biologicals market was valued at USD 7.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.59 Billion by 2026.

What was the value of the global agricultural biologicals market in 2018?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global agricultural biologicals market was valued at USD 7.42 Billion in 2018.

At what CAGR is the agricultural biologicals market projected to grow in the forecast period (2019-2026)?

The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Which is the leading segment in the agricultural biologicals market?

Biopesticides is the leading segment among by-type in the agricultural biologicals market.

Which are the key factor driving the agricultural biologicals market?

Growing demand for environmental friendly crop protection and nutrition products in the cultivation of crops along with stringent government policies to prevent hazardous effects of synthetic chemical pesticides are the key factors driving the agricultural biologicals market.

Who are the active players in the agricultural biologicals market?

Bayer CropSceince, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Marrone Bioinnovations, Koppert B.V., and Valent Biosciences are the key active players in the agricultural biologicals market.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the agricultural biologicals market?

North America and Europe are expected to hold around 60% of the global revenue from the agricultural biologicals market.

Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of agricultural biologicals?

Increasing incidences of pest outbreaks in crops and development of pest resistance to some of the plant protection products are the factors expected to drive the adoption of agricultural biologicals.

Which crop category dominates the use of agricultural biologicals?

Fruits and vegetable crop category dominate the use of agricultural biologicals.

REQUEST SAMPLE

SPEAK TO ANALYST

FORMAT:PDF

BASE YEAR:2018

HISTORICAL DATA: 2015-2017

NO OF PAGES: 175

CHOOSE LICENSE TYPE

Single User License 4850

Multi

User License 6850

Enterprise License

8850

Buy Now

Request Sample

Ask For Customization

Check Discount

Speak To Analyst

Inquire Before Buying

Press Release

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market to Touch US$ 20.59 bn by the End of 2026; Biostimulants to Witness Increasing Adoption

Agriculture Clients

Related Reports

Agricultural Pheromones Market

Biostimulants Market

Biofertilizers Market

Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Client Testimonials

â€œThis is regarding the recent report I bought from Fortune Business insights. Remarkable job and great efforts by your research team. I would also like to thank the back end team for offering a continuous support and stitching together a report that is so comprehensive and exhaustiveâ€

– Global Management Consulting Firm

â€œWe are happy with the professionalism of your in-house research team as well as the quality of your research reports. Looking forward to work together on similar projectsâ€

– One of the Leading Food Companies in Germany

â€œWe appreciate the teamwork and efficiency for such an exhaustive and comprehensive report. The data offered to us was exactly what we were looking for. Thank you!â€

– Intuitive Surgical

â€œI recommend Fortune Business Insights for their honesty and flexibility. Not only that they were very responsive and dealt with all my questions very quickly but they also responded honestly and flexibly to the detailed requests from us in preparing the research report. We value them as a research company worthy of building long-term relationships.â€

– Major Food Company in Japan

â€œWell done Fortune Business Insights! The report covered all the points and was very detailed. Looking forward to work together in the futureâ€

– Ziering Medical

â€œIt has been a delightful experience working with you guys. Thank you Fortune Business Insights for your efforts and prompt responseâ€

– Major Manufacturer of Precision Machine Parts in India

â€œI had a great experience working with Fortune Business Insights. The report was very accurate and as per my requirements. Very satisfied with the overall report as it has helped me to build strategies for my businessâ€

– Hewlett-Packard

â€œThis is regarding the recent report I bought from Fortune Business insights. Remarkable job and great efforts by your research team. I would also like to thank the back end team for offering a continuous support and stitching together a report that is so comprehensive and exhaustiveâ€

– Global Management Consulting Firm

â€œWe are happy with the professionalism of your in-house research team as well as the quality of your research reports. Looking forward to work together on similar projectsâ€

– One of the Leading Food Companies in Germany

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Agricultural Biologicals in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemicals), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crops, and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580