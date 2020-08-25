Global Agriculture Breeding market:Production, Consumption, Distribution, and Other Forecasts|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies

“

Agriculture Breeding Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Agriculture Breeding market. It sheds light on how the global Agriculture Breeding Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Agriculture Breeding market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Agriculture Breeding market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Agriculture Breeding market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Agriculture Breeding market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Agriculture Breeding market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Agriculture Breeding Market Leading Players

, Novozymes A/S, BASF, DowDuPont, Advanced Biological Marketing, Verdesian Life Sciences, Brettyoung, Bayer Cropscience, BioSoja, Rizobacter, KALO, Loveland Products, Mycorrhizal, Premier Tech, Leading Bio-agricultural, Xitebio Technologies, Agnition, Horticultural Alliance, New Edge Microbials, Legume Technology, Syngenta, AMMS, Alosca Technologies, Groundwork BioAg, Zhongnong Fuyuan

Agriculture Breeding Segmentation by Product

, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, Others Agricultural Genome

Agriculture Breeding Segmentation by Application

Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables Based on

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Agriculture Breeding market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Agriculture Breeding market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Agriculture Breeding market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Agriculture Breeding market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Agriculture Breeding market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Agriculture Breeding market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Agriculture Breeding market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Agriculture Breeding market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global Agriculture Breeding market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Agriculture Breeding market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Agriculture Breeding market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global Agriculture Breeding market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Agriculture Breeding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Seed Inoculants

1.2.3 Soil Inoculants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agriculture Breeding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.3 Cereals & Grains

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Agriculture Breeding Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Agriculture Breeding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agriculture Breeding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agriculture Breeding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture Breeding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Agriculture Breeding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Breeding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agriculture Breeding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agriculture Breeding Revenue

3.4 Global Agriculture Breeding Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Agriculture Breeding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Breeding Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Agriculture Breeding Area Served

3.6 Key Players Agriculture Breeding Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Agriculture Breeding Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Agriculture Breeding Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture Breeding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agriculture Breeding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Agriculture Breeding Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture Breeding Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Agriculture Breeding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Agriculture Breeding Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agriculture Breeding Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Agriculture Breeding Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Agriculture Breeding Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Breeding Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture Breeding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Novozymes A/S

11.1.1 Novozymes A/S Company Details

11.1.2 Novozymes A/S Business Overview

11.1.3 Novozymes A/S Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.1.4 Novozymes A/S Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Novozymes A/S Recent Development

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Company Details

11.2.2 BASF Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.2.4 BASF Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 BASF Recent Development

11.3 DowDuPont

11.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details

11.3.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

11.3.3 DowDuPont Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.3.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.4 Advanced Biological Marketing

11.4.1 Advanced Biological Marketing Company Details

11.4.2 Advanced Biological Marketing Business Overview

11.4.3 Advanced Biological Marketing Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.4.4 Advanced Biological Marketing Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Advanced Biological Marketing Recent Development

11.5 Verdesian Life Sciences

11.5.1 Verdesian Life Sciences Company Details

11.5.2 Verdesian Life Sciences Business Overview

11.5.3 Verdesian Life Sciences Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.5.4 Verdesian Life Sciences Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Verdesian Life Sciences Recent Development

11.6 Brettyoung

11.6.1 Brettyoung Company Details

11.6.2 Brettyoung Business Overview

11.6.3 Brettyoung Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.6.4 Brettyoung Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Brettyoung Recent Development

11.7 Bayer Cropscience

11.7.1 Bayer Cropscience Company Details

11.7.2 Bayer Cropscience Business Overview

11.7.3 Bayer Cropscience Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.7.4 Bayer Cropscience Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Bayer Cropscience Recent Development

11.8 BioSoja

11.8.1 BioSoja Company Details

11.8.2 BioSoja Business Overview

11.8.3 BioSoja Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.8.4 BioSoja Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 BioSoja Recent Development

11.9 Rizobacter

11.9.1 Rizobacter Company Details

11.9.2 Rizobacter Business Overview

11.9.3 Rizobacter Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.9.4 Rizobacter Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Rizobacter Recent Development

11.10 KALO

11.10.1 KALO Company Details

11.10.2 KALO Business Overview

11.10.3 KALO Agriculture Breeding Introduction

11.10.4 KALO Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 KALO Recent Development

11.11 Loveland Products

10.11.1 Loveland Products Company Details

10.11.2 Loveland Products Business Overview

10.11.3 Loveland Products Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.11.4 Loveland Products Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Loveland Products Recent Development

11.12 Mycorrhizal

10.12.1 Mycorrhizal Company Details

10.12.2 Mycorrhizal Business Overview

10.12.3 Mycorrhizal Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.12.4 Mycorrhizal Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mycorrhizal Recent Development

11.13 Premier Tech

10.13.1 Premier Tech Company Details

10.13.2 Premier Tech Business Overview

10.13.3 Premier Tech Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.13.4 Premier Tech Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Premier Tech Recent Development

11.14 Leading Bio-agricultural

10.14.1 Leading Bio-agricultural Company Details

10.14.2 Leading Bio-agricultural Business Overview

10.14.3 Leading Bio-agricultural Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.14.4 Leading Bio-agricultural Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Leading Bio-agricultural Recent Development

11.15 Xitebio Technologies

10.15.1 Xitebio Technologies Company Details

10.15.2 Xitebio Technologies Business Overview

10.15.3 Xitebio Technologies Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.15.4 Xitebio Technologies Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Xitebio Technologies Recent Development

11.16 Agnition

10.16.1 Agnition Company Details

10.16.2 Agnition Business Overview

10.16.3 Agnition Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.16.4 Agnition Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Agnition Recent Development

11.17 Horticultural Alliance

10.17.1 Horticultural Alliance Company Details

10.17.2 Horticultural Alliance Business Overview

10.17.3 Horticultural Alliance Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.17.4 Horticultural Alliance Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Horticultural Alliance Recent Development

11.18 New Edge Microbials

10.18.1 New Edge Microbials Company Details

10.18.2 New Edge Microbials Business Overview

10.18.3 New Edge Microbials Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.18.4 New Edge Microbials Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 New Edge Microbials Recent Development

11.19 Legume Technology

10.19.1 Legume Technology Company Details

10.19.2 Legume Technology Business Overview

10.19.3 Legume Technology Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.19.4 Legume Technology Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Legume Technology Recent Development

11.20 Syngenta

10.20.1 Syngenta Company Details

10.20.2 Syngenta Business Overview

10.20.3 Syngenta Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.20.4 Syngenta Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Syngenta Recent Development

11.21 AMMS

10.21.1 AMMS Company Details

10.21.2 AMMS Business Overview

10.21.3 AMMS Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.21.4 AMMS Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 AMMS Recent Development

11.22 Alosca Technologies

10.22.1 Alosca Technologies Company Details

10.22.2 Alosca Technologies Business Overview

10.22.3 Alosca Technologies Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.22.4 Alosca Technologies Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Alosca Technologies Recent Development

11.23 Groundwork BioAg

10.23.1 Groundwork BioAg Company Details

10.23.2 Groundwork BioAg Business Overview

10.23.3 Groundwork BioAg Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.23.4 Groundwork BioAg Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Groundwork BioAg Recent Development

11.24 Zhongnong Fuyuan

10.24.1 Zhongnong Fuyuan Company Details

10.24.2 Zhongnong Fuyuan Business Overview

10.24.3 Zhongnong Fuyuan Agriculture Breeding Introduction

10.24.4 Zhongnong Fuyuan Revenue in Agriculture Breeding Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Zhongnong Fuyuan Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

