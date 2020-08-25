Global Automotive AHSS Market 2020 Outlook to 2023: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global “Automotive AHSS” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Automotive AHSS Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Automotive AHSS Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive AHSS industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global automotive AHSS market is poised to record a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The automotive AHSS market is witnessing a positive trend, as auto manufacturers are focusing more on improving safety and fuel economy, while reducing the costs of manufacturing.

The use of AHSS also brings down manufacturing costs without compromising on the strength of the vehicle, making it the commonly used material in the automotive industry currently. The necessity of the automakers to balance performance, safety, fuel efficiency, affordability, and at the same time, reducing emissions to meet the requirements of stringent regulations, worldwide, are the factors that are expected to drive the automotive AHSS market.

Fuel Efficiency has emerged as the primary factor for the growth in demand for AHSS

The automakers are focusing on reducing the overall weight of the automobiles, and at the same time increase the strength of the automobile to improve crashworthiness. The major factor that is driving automakers toward adopting AHSS is that the existing infrastructure can be utilized for producing lightweight vehicles without the need for switching to other materials, which is expected to increase the cost and time.

Automotive production using AHSS leads to lower life cycle emissions

AHSS offers an opportunity for the automotive industry to reduce vehicular emissions when the entire product life cycle is considered. Life cycle assessment of vehicular emission takes into account the total emissions from the stage procuring the raw materials to the vehicle end-of-life. When life cycle assessment of emissions is carried out, the use of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) for automotive manufacturing will have the lowest emission rate compared to the emissions generated by the existing ways of production.

Dual-phase steel is the most widely used variety of AHSS by the automotive industry, as it has an excellent strength-ductility balance, which enables it to endure a high amount of strain energy, hence, it is the most preferred material to build the outer body of an automobile.

Recent Developments:

October 2017: WorldAutoSteel, an association of key players in the steel industry, was set to inform decision-makers in October 2017 about the benefits of life cycle assessment to measure the environmental impact of automobiles

Major Players: ARCELOR MITTAL SA, THYSSENKRUPP AG, TATA STEEL LIMITED, UNITED STEEL CORPORATION, POSCO AND KOBE STEEL, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Rest of Africa

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive AHSS Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Automotive AHSS Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Automotive AHSS Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Automotive AHSS Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Automotive AHSS Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Automotive AHSS Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Automotive AHSS Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

