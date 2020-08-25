Global Automotive Alternator Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2023; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Global “Automotive Alternator” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Automotive Alternator Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Automotive Alternator Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive Alternator industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The market is poised to register a GAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period. The rise in vehicle production in the Asia-Pacific region and the recovering automotive manufacturing industry in US are anticipated to drive the automotive alternator market over the forecast period.

A vehicle has some electrical and electronic components powered by the coordinated arrangement of the battery and alternator. There are two types of alternators that are normally available in the market i.e., three-phase and single-phase. The type of alternators that are used in the car depends on the make of the vehicle. Luxury cars have high-output alternators as they have electrical systems that demand high amount of electricity, such as luxurious audio and video systems.

Rise in Vehicle Sales and Production

The automotive alternator market is driven by the increasing global demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Asia is estimated to have the highest market share in alternator market in 2017 and is expected to continue at the same pace till the end of 2023 and much beyond. Countries, such as India, China, and South Korea have emerged as the major automotive manufacturing hubs, sourcing components to western automakers. Asia is an opportunistic region for commercial vehicle manufacturers. The automobile industry in India is developing and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the production of automotive by 2020. With the South Asian market providing the low cost of labor, its set to become the major automobile hub in the near future. The European automobile industry has invested about USD 46.3 billion in research and development activities. With the modernization of car-related appliances, there has been a rise in attaching electronic devices in vehicles and increasing requirement of power in cars, which has led to an increase in the demand for alternators.

In 2015, Mitsubishi Electric invested approximately 4 billion yen (33 million USD) in its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA) to expand and construct new facilities for the increased production of high-efficiency alternators. Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc (MEAA) began producing high-efficiency alternators at its plant in Mason, Ohio.

Major Players: ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO., DENSO CORPORATION amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany,UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Rest of South Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Automotive Alternator market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Automotive Alternator market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Automotive Alternator market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive Alternator Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Automotive Alternator Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Automotive Alternator Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Automotive Alternator Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Automotive Alternator Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Automotive Alternator Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Automotive Alternator Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

