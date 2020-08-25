Global Automotive Connector Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2023

Global “Automotive Connector” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Automotive Connector Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Automotive Connector Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive Connector industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global automotive connector market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. Europe is anticipated to be the major contributor to the growth of the market with majority of market leaders operating in this region. Automotive connector market has major application in the powertrain systems followed by safety and infotainment systems.

Increasing ADAS and Safety Features in the Vehicles driving the Market Growth

The growing applications for connectors in advanced safety systems in vehicles include Automotive Computer Controlled Systems (ACC), airbag, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) and steering systems. The increase in safety concerns among consumers, coupled with the safety-related initiatives from government agencies has elevated the requirement for connector systems to integrate the safety systems. For instance, automotive safety systems used in seatbelts, airbags and brakes require a connection system comprising a retainer and safety restraint system connector. Aptiv PLC provides various safety restraint system connector solutions for airbags. Thus, the growing demand for automotive safety systems has a direct influence on the demand for automotive connectors, driving the market of the automotive connector systems.

The other electronic content for vehicles has been increasing as a result of the growing demand for advanced and convenient systems, such as automatic transmissions and infotainment. The increase in the electronic content of vehicles has driven demand for automotive wiring harnesses in automobiles that in turn, have increased the need for connectors in these systems.

Reliability and High Competition are the Major Challenges for Manufacturers

Reliability and durability concerns are some functional challenges that hinder the growth of the market. Connectors are placed under the hood of automobiles and must have the capacity to withstand high as well as sub-zero temperatures and shocks. Therefore, recent incidents of the failure of these devices can pose serious concerns. Increase in competition among automotive connector manufacturers in the global context is one of the major challenges for new entrants in the market.

Automotive Connectors – Technological Developments

Manufacturers continue to focus on the growing need for advanced connector technology in the automotive market. One of the primary advances that most automotive connector manufacturers are focusing on is the deployment of semiconductor technology used in the production of automotive connectors that are used in infotainment systems. Semiconductor technology ensures high-speed data communication in vehicles for key aspects of infotainment and other advanced driver assistance systems, including control of displays and cameras. For instance, Inova Semiconductors, a German-based company, has been involved in the production of state-of-the-art semiconductors and has launched APIX2 multichannel SerDes solutions to be used for various applications in automotive connector systems. Also, the shielded twisted-pair connection systems are increasingly used as a connector for various driver assistant systems. These connection systems are usually enabled for higher resolution stack displays, backup cameras, digital instrument clusters, head-up displays, and expanded customer convenience port (CCP) access through digital media hubs for state-of-the-art audio and video.

Key Developments of the Market:

• August 2017: TE Connectivity Ltd., completed the acquisition of Hirschmann Car Communication (HCC), specialist in antenna technologies primarily for vehicle communications and connectivity, based in Germany and has operates in Europe, North America and China.

• July 2017: JST new AIT and AIT II Series automotive connectors offered 30% space saving compared to standard USCAR footprint connectors, now available in stock in Europe in TTI Inc., world’s leading distributor of electronics components.

Major Players: TE CONNECTIVITY LTD., AMPHENOL CORPORATION, SUMITOMO WIRING SYSTEMS, LTD., APTIV PLC, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa

8. Global Automotive Connector Market, Segmented by Geography

