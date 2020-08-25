Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market 2020 Outlook to 2023: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global “Automotive Diagnostic Tools” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive Diagnostic Tools industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102128

The automotive diagnostic tools market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Automobiles have become highly complex in the recent years. The function and role of the advanced electronic systems that control every aspect of the car have increased substantially. High-end vehicles have become fully automated and computer controlled. With the rising concerns for reducing emissions from vehicles, more countries are anticipated to mandate the diagnostic systems. Subsequently, the market for electronic diagnostic tools has increased multifold in the recent years. Though, the diagnostics were a part of vehicles for a long time in countries, like US and EU, other countries have not been a part of the list, until recently. Many countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, China, Israel, Japan, India etc. have mandated the diagnostic systems in automobiles between 2000 and 2010. In order to reduce the complexities faced by manufacturers to comply with diagnostic standards in different countries, a single harmonized Global Technical Standards for diagnostics and testing procedures is being proposed, which would be accepted and followed in the contracting parties. Until recently, the data extracted from the vehicle diagnostic system was only available with the manufacturers, which gave automakers and their service centers an advantage over independent aftermarket service centers. However, in 2011, the European Union has passed a regulation – EU 566/2011 – according to which, data from the vehicle diagnostic system should be made available to independent aftermarket maintenance centers by the automakers. This regulation helps increase the market for the diagnostic tools, as aftermarket business would try to gain a share in the repair and service market by competing with OEM service centers by providing a similar service. The shift of the automotive industry from IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles would also have an impact on the diagnostics market, as the parameters and components in both types of vehicles differ. The advanced and complex electrical architecture in electric vehicles is anticipated to be the major focus of the diagnostics of the electric vehicles, replacing the diagnostics of Powertrain Control Module in IC engine vehicles. However, unlike the considerably standardized protocol in IC engine vehicles, the diagnostics in EV are not as standardized, and the protocol differs from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Software

The software needed for running diagnostics is highly variable and needs to keep on updating every few years. Also, the software space is seeing heavy research and development. This is expected to result in the software category achieving the highest growth rate in the forecast period. On account of the higher sales growth and technology in the overall passenger vehicle market, the diagnostic tools for passenger vehicles are projected to grow at a higher rate than that of commercial vehicles.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017: KPIT collaborated with SAP India to help businesses to adopt transformative technology.

• December 2017: Vector Informatik GmbH and SYSGO AG joined forces for AUTOSAR Adaptive

• September 2017: Snap-on introduced the exclusive intelligent diagnostics available on the new ZEUS platform.

• September 2017: Softing DTS 8 Release 13 – now supporting CAN-FD for Diagnostics

• June 2017: Snap-on introduced ETHOS® Edge.

• June 2017: Delphi signed an agreement with Great Wall Motor, for the supply of a series of its active safety solutions, such as Intelligent Forward View (IFV) systems, Mid-Range Radar (MRR) and Short-Range Radar (SRR), to Great Wall Motor, for its next-generation sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

• June 2017: Continental acquired the Singapore-based mobility intelligence provider, Quantum Inventions, to improve its sales through mobility services by 2022.

• February 2017: Vector Informatik acquired USA-based Vector Software, Inc. – Strategic acquisition is a major step toward a complete solution for the testing of software-based embedded and connected systems

Major Players: ACTIA GROUP, KPIT, SOFTING, VECTOR INFORMATIK, BOSCH, CONTINENTAL AG, DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC, GENERAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP, SNAP-ON, CARMAN, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102128

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Automotive Diagnostic Tools market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Automotive Diagnostic Tools market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Automotive Diagnostic Tools market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13102128

8. Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global 2-Naphthol Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Trends and Growth Rate by Regions to 2026

Global Expansive Mortar Market 2020: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2026

Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026

Starter Fertilizer Market Research 2020-2026; Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market 2020: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2026

Global Cluster Packagings Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026

Global Hemostats Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Bio-based Polyurethane Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Global Potassium Oxide (Cas 12136-45-7) Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

Global Synthetic Paper Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Thermally Modified Wood Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Liquid Mulching Film Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Global Paper Packaging & Paperboard Packaging Materials Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Global Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) Market 2020: Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

Global Pick to Light System Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2026

Disposable Paper Straws Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Outlook 2026: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape