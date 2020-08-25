Global Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market 2020 Outlook to 2023: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

There is a continuous growth in “Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global automotive high-performance electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to register a CAGR close to 36% during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). Electric high-performance vehicles can be differentiated from other EVs on aspects, including longer range of distance i.e., over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration and their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles per hour with a faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles per hour, unlike that of EV, which can range at speeds varying from 40-65 miles per hour. While purely electric cars do have some limitations, usually including lower range and higher weight, unlike normal gasoline powered cars, they do hold the advantage of having all of their torque available from a standstill. An electric high-performance vehicle (EHPV) is propelled by electricity and is equipped with advanced electric vehicle powertrain components and Li-ion batteries with high energy density. Growing awareness of vehicle emissions, lower operating and maintenance costs, along with increasing government initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles, will also help in driving the growth of high-performance electric vehicles significantly. The growing demand for these type of vehicles is primarily due to the increasing popularity of racing events in Europe. Spanish engineering company Applus+ unveiled its Volar-e supercar prototype at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. Developed as per European Commission guidelines and based on the Rimac Concept One, the all-electric Volar-e is primarily built to strike the market for the F1 circuit to be held there. Also, the government and companies in the private sector are jointly focusing on battery electric vehicles and using eco-friendly transport, resulting in increased demand for EHPV. Tesla pioneered the concept of EHPV, supporting and encouraging their development. They are developing cost-effective but high-performance electric vehicles to leverage the adoption of electric vehicles in the region. The company hopes that the initiative will spur consumer acceptance and create a network of supporting businesses, such as EV charging stations and service centers. High cost of ownership, coupled with lack of adequate charging infrastructure in many countries, is one of the challenges that the market can face in the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• March 2018: Rimac to partner with China for battery and electric motor factory.

• January 2018: Kia motors launched 4D virtual test drives for the all-new stinger sports sedan.

Major Players: BMW, DAIMLER, GENERAL MOTORS, NISSAN, FORD, RENAULT, RIMAC, TESLA MOTORS, KIA, MITSUBISHI, PEUGEOT, VOLKSWAGEN, VENTURI, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Greece, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Rest of Africa

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Automotive High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

