Global Automotive Lane Warning System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

There is a continuous growth in “Automotive Lane Warning System” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Automotive Lane Warning System industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Automotive Lane Warning System Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The automotive lane warning market is projected to witness a CAGR of 34% and is anticipated to touch the billion-dollar mark by 2023. The rising demand for ADAS and requirements for safety features from end users is a driving factor for the automotive lane warning system market. Due to the high preference of customers for safety over the cost of the vehicle, this system has recorded a rise in the demand from the compact car segment. Several manufacturers are concentrating on collaborating with OEMs, for the development of lower cost driver assistance systems for smaller cars, which results in the reduction of price for these systems. This, in turn, is expected to lead to a wider adoption of small cars over the forecast period. The push from the governments across the globe for the installation of these systems is creating a demand.

The functionality of LDWS is via a camera and three different sensors – video, laser, and infrared sensors, placed at different positions in a vehicle. The camera tracks the lane boundaries and alerts the driver, if the vehicle deviates from the prescribed path. A major technological advancement in this field is a smart drive-assisted LDWS that integrates the use of both cameras into one and also trains the driver to tackle dangerous situations.

Increased Safety Awareness

The rising demand from the consumers to employ better safety systems and the growing autonomous vehicles market are the factors driving the global automotive lane departure warning system market. Market players are now focusing on R&D activities, to develop better and technologically advanced products.

The major share of the market is expected to be accounted for by OEMs, over the forecast period. The regulations and the rising awareness regarding road and passenger safety are responsible for the mass adoption of these systems. Due to cost effectiveness, aftermarket is expected to register significant growth.

Key Developments:

• Toyota RAV4 (2019) to be launched with many safety features like forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, lane detection and lane keep assist (what Toyota calls “Lane Tracing Assist”)

Major Players: CONTINENTAL AG, DELPHI, HITACHI, MOBILEYE, NISSAN, AND ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, amongst others

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Rest of Africa

8. Global Automotive Lane Warning System Market, Segmented by Geography

