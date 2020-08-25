Global Cell Lysis Market 2020 Outlook to 2023: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global “Cell Lysis” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Cell Lysis Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Cell Lysis Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Cell Lysis industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Cell Lysis market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 9.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Cell lysis is one of the major steps in biological research to remove the biological material within and use them in various downstream applications to fulfill respective research goals. Cell lysis is used throughout many industries, from pharmaceuticals to food, cosmetics and biotechnology. It is done to break open cells to circumvent shear forces that could denature or degrade proteins and DNA of the cell. There are multiple ways to achieve successful cell disruption such as mechanical homogenization, ultrasonication or chemical disruption using different cell lysis reagents. Cell lysis market is expected to witness major growth with increasing biomedical research. Recent technological development are contributing strong growth to this market. In September 2017, Maximator GmbH and University of Zurich has develop HPL6 high-pressure homogenizer, and the working principal is based on the principle of the French press. Amongst several available microfluidic technologies, a study by Jae-Chern Yoo et al. proposed a design of a centrifugal microfluidic chip, known as Lab-on-a-Disc (LOD), which is regarded as one of the most outstanding platforms in microfluidics for automated chemical cell lysis. The development of such kind of devices have strong impact in the growth of cell lysis market. As per the geographical analysis, the North American region possess several factors such as well-developed research infrastructure and higher expenditure in biomedical research which makes this market to retain dominance in this region.

Rising Focus in Personalized Medicine Boosts the Growth of Cell Lysis Market

Personalized medicine or precision medicine is one of the latest development of gene-related studies to provide custom-tailored treatments as per the specific needs of patients which has massive significance in disease prevention, diagnosis, prognosis and therapeutics. Protein or nucleic acid analysis is most crucial in order to develop innovative solutions for clinical practices such as personalized medicines, where cell lysis holds an integrated role. Personalized medicine market is anticipated to get propelled through the incorporation of genetics, molecular profiles and clinical characteristics via human genome research that further helps to determine best treatment option which in turn is expected to fuel the cell lysis market in future periods. Other factors contributing to the Cell Lysis market are growing expenditure in research and development sector and increasing application of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical industries.

High Cost and High Maintenance of Cell Based Research Limits the Growth of Cell Lysis Market

Cell based research is associated with high maintenance and expensive equipment’s, which might hinder the market growth in developing regions. Cell based research needs to be properly maintained as contamination in any case might hamper the overall assay or research. Thus high maintenance and also high cost of equipment’s such as ultrasonicator and homogenizer might act as restraining factors for the growth of the cell lysis market. Another factor limiting the growth of this market is issues in mechanical process to apply in microscale level and regulatory compliance.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Cell Lysis Market over the Forecast Period

North America is spearheading the global cell lysis market owing to increasing expenditure in research and expenditure. The R&D spending of United States is around 2.7% of their gross domestic products (GDP). In 2014, US was leading the R&D investments in biotechnology and since then US biotechnology research and investment has been growing at a steady rate. United States is predicted to experience highest growth in terms of maximum growth of cell lysis market owing to highest concentration of world-class research universities and academic medical centers. Being the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for around one third of the global market, the US is considered as the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. In accordance to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms conduct over half the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals which is approximately $75 billion. Thus, increasing expenditure and major focus in research and development is expected to generate high opportunities for growth of cell lysis market in North America.

Key Developments in the Cell Lysis Market

• Jun 2018: Thermo Fisher Scientific signed an agreement to Acquire Gatan, Inc. from Roper Technologies for approximately $925 million in cash.

• Feb 2018: Merck and Viralytics announced an acquisition agreement in order to expand Merck’s leading Immuno-Oncology pipeline

Major Players: BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., DANAHER CORPORATION, EPPENDORF AG, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, LABFREEZ INSTRUMENTS GROUP CO., LTD, MERCK KGAA, QIAGEN, QSONICA, TAKARA BIO INC., and THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. among others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Rest of Western Europe, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –

