Global Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Market Outlook

Distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are a dry co-product of distillation process based on a variety of raw material such as cereal and wheat blends. Distillers dried grains with solubles are considered as an excellent low cost ingredient for use in animal feed. Distillers dried grains with solubles are considered to be high in protein, phosphorus content and is very high in energy compared to that of traditional animal feed. High crude nutrient concentration in distillers dried grains with solubles are the key reason for its increasing demand from the feed industry. The average gross energy concentration in distillers dried grains with solubles is approx. 5,530 kcal GE per kg dry matter which is greater than the energy concentration in corn. According to a research inclusion of 15 to 25% of distillers dried grains with solubles in pig has resulted in excellent pig growth and performance. Owing to such result and nutrient contents of distillers dried grains with solubles, has resulted in the growth in demand and sale of distillers dried grains with solubles ingredient.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Owing to health benefits and enhancement in feed nutrient by distillers dried grains with solubles has enhanced the demand in the global distillers dried grains with solubles market. The usage of distillers dried grains with solubles in the animal diet is promptly increasing, many producers are including 20% distillers dried grains with solubles in diets fed to all categories of animals. It is expected that demand for distillers dried grains with solubles will grow significantly, owing to greater inclusion rates and availability of a good source of distillers dried grains with solubles. During the fermentation processing of corn, starch is converted to ethanol, hence distillers dried grains with solubles are left with very little amount of starch, however, the fiber in corn is not converted to ethanol, hence the concentration of fiber in distillers dried grains with solubles are relatively high, making distillers dried grains with solubles an excellent ingredient for animal feed.

Global Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global distillers dried grains with solubles market has been segmented as –

Sugar Cane

Wheat

Corn

Barley

Others

On the basis of end use, the global distillers dried grains with solubles market has been segmented as –

Poultry Diet

Swine Diet

Aquaculture Diet

Cattle Diet

Dairy Cattle Diet

On the basis of formulation method, the global distillers dried grains with solubles market has been segmented as –

Crude Protein Basis

Total Amino Acid Basis

True Ileal Digestibility Basis

Global Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global distillers dried grains with solubles market are: Agribase International, Inc., AgMotion, Agniel Commodities, LLC, AG Processing, Inc (AGP), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Attebury Grain, LLC, Big River Resources, C&D (USA) Inc., Cargill, Inc., Cenex Harvest States (CHS), Consolidated Grain and Barge Company (CGB), DeLong Co., Inc., Flint Hills Resources LLC, Fornazor International Inc., Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc., Hawkeye Gold, LLC, International Feed, J.D. Heiskell & Co. and Kimshe International Grain & Feed LLC among others.

The global distillers dried grains with solubles market has progressed over the time due to the upsurge in demand for distillers dried grains with solubles in animal feed industry and is anticipated to continue the growth in the same way, in the coming future.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Manufacturers could focus on developing innovative products with the use of distillers dried grains with solubles. Manufacturers operating in the distillers dried grains with solubles market can provide this product to a larger audience by offering this product in the modern trade. Small breeders and common consumers can also use this product once it is easily available in the market, which is foreseen to bolster the demand for distillers dried grains with solubles over the forecast period. It is known that the animal feed market is growing significantly across the globe, as the distillers dried grains with solubles contains ample amount of nutrients in it, manufacturers could focus on producing animal feed products already containing distillers dried grains with solubles in it, which in turn will help the distillers dried grains with solubles market grow significantly over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.