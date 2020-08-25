Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Processing and Handling Equipment market.

The global food processing and handling equipment market size was USD 91.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 131.70 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

We have updated Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The food processing & handling machinery are primarily utilized for processing of meat, seafood, bakery, dairy, and confectionery from their raw form into final products. The scope of the study includes food processing, food packaging, and foodservice equipment.

Growing R&D investments in food processing technologies is likely to drive the food processing and handling machinery market growth. Modern technologies including IoT and AI and its amalgamation in the food processing & handling equipment depicts lucrative market trends. IoT aid companies to achieve the highest level of food safety, cut down wastage, improve traceability, and reduce cost as well as risks associated with various food processing and packaging processes. The technology implements several embedded sensors that are used for real-time food temperature tracking and monitoring, allowing food companies to keep control over food safety data points.

Companies operating in the industry are developing products with this technology to enhance the user experience. For instance, in September 2019, GEA announced the launch of its new high-speed vertical packaging machine, GEA SmartPacker TwinTube. The new equipment is integrated with advance smart web tracking, allowing companies to optimize the packaging processes.

Governments & several food organizations are implementing various laws & regulations about food processing equipment hygiene due to the rising number of foodborne diseases. For instance, the European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDG) is a group of equipment manufacturers, food industries, public health authorities, and research institutes. It promotes hygienic design and engineering of the food equipment through its documents, guidelines, educational programs, laboratory testing methods, and training materials for cleanability and related topics.

The increasing investment of domestic as well foreign companies in the food processing industry of Asia Pacific is attributing to the food processing & handling equipment market demand. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of India, the food processing industry of the country is expected to attract USD 33 billion investments by the end of 2024. Moreover, as of 2019, about 40,000 food processing facilities are present in India and are expected to increase significantly over the forecast timeline, providing lucrative opportunities to those companies that are the active in food processing & handling equipment market landscape.

MARKET DRIVERS

Incorporation of Robotics and Automated Technologies in Manufacturing Plants to Propel Growth

The food processing and handling machine manufacturers are aiming to track food all over the value chain to improve food safety. In the era of Industry 4.0 and smart products, it has become easy and mandatory to monitor the potential status of any product. It thus, becomes possible to perform activities, such as self-diagnosis and remote maintenance by creating the installed base interconnected and smart for operations, to recognize issues with the processing and packaging equipment.

With the concern of food safety, the implementation of sensing and measurement technologies is provoked by few market players to improve the food quality. Sensing the temperature of food, measuring the water content, or vaporization rate of the food help to maintain the quality, therefore supplying high-quality food products.

Quick-serve restaurants play a vital role in driving innovation in the food equipment with self-serve kiosk take-offs and varied digital solutions. They allow the customers to customize their orders as per their taste. Equipment manufacturers not only sell their equipment but also provide post-purchase smart services to their customers. For instance, I.M.A. Group proposes smart services, such as digital room (data sharing through Industry 4.0), smart service suite (smart app with integrated virtual and augmented reality), technical services 24/7, and many more.

Increasing Demand for Hygienic Convenience Food Products to Drive Growth

The rapid growth of population in the developing countries such as China and India are responsive for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban lifestyle. Convenience meals are expected to exhibit vigorous growth rates in the near future owing to the dual-income households that are opting for fast urban lifestyle. New methods of convenience food products are driving innovation in the packaging industry, leading to the production of a wide range of products. As per the secondary research, Europe has the highest consumption rate of ready meals (spent up to 31 billion in 2017), followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Therefore, the demand for convenience food products is expected to grow in the emerging economies as well.

SEGMENTATION

By Equipment Type Analysis

Food Processing Equipment is Anticipated to Grow at a Higher CAGR in the Near Future

Based on the equipment type, the market is classified into processing equipment, packaging equipment, and service equipment. Among all types of equipment, food processing equipment is projected to grow exponentially in the near future, owing to their demand across the food and beverage industry. Food processing equipment is leading as it is expected to generate sufficient amount of processed food to cater to the customer demand.

This equipment consists of a wide range of machinery performing grading, heating, sorting, and milling operations. They have a constant need for cleaning, disinfecting, precise control of pressure, temperature, and other process parameters, thus enhancing the demand for hygiene, safety, and quality of food products. Governments of the developing countries are focusing on investments from developed economies to surge Gross Value Added (GVA) and employment rate within the country. For example, the Ministry of India has launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to create effective linkages between farmers, processors, and markets, which is expected to leverage investment of USD 4.72 billion over the forecast period.

Foodservice equipment is projected to have a remarkable food processing and handling equipment market share owing to the growing demand for refrigerators and ovens. The equipment™s are used in food service industry, namely, commercial kitchens, hotels, and restaurants, generating revenues from sales, post-purchase service, and replacement of the equipment. The Middle by Corporation is a leading market player that manufactures and provides services for the varied foodservice equipment.

Food packaging equipment is anticipated to have considerable market revenue owing to an increasing demand for perishable food products, health awareness, and dietary. Buhler offers food packaging equipment that has a high diffusion barrier for packed goods to maintain their shelf life with reproducibility of security labels and holograms.

By Application Analysis

Bakery and Confectionery Products to Dominate the Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on the application, the market is categorized into bakery and confectionery products, meat and poultry products, dairy products, beverages, and others (grains, nuts, fruits, and vegetables, etc.), wherein the bakery and confectionery food products segment holds the highest food processing and handling market share.

The bakery and confectionery industry is witnessing growth in several European countries, including the U.K., Germany, and France. Consumers across the region are increasingly preferring bread and other related products. As per the Federation of Bakers, the average bread consumption in the European Union (EU) is about 50 kg of bread per person every year. Processing machines are used in the commercial bakeries to produce breads of several types and shapes in large quantities and in less time.

The increasing consumption of dairy products across Asia Pacific is estimated to surge the market growth over the forecast timeline. As per the data revealed by the NIPFA, the dairy industry of India is expected to reach around USD 140 billion by the end of 2020. Equipment are used in the dairy industry to produce various types of milk products, such as yogurt, cheese, and butter.

The beverage industry across the globe is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks, soft drinks, and fruit juices. Food processing machines are used in this industry for producing end products through several ingredients. Additionally, it is also used for bottle packaging & labeling applications.

The growing consumption of meat & poultry products across North America is expected to propel the market size. According to the North America Meat Institute, in 2017, the meat production in the U.S. totaled at 52 billion pounds, while poultry production totaled for 48 billion pounds. These machines are used in the industry for several applications, including cooking, grilling, and smoking.

The other segment consists of grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables and it is likely to experience substantial growth, owing to moderate demand and limited requirement of their processing and packaging.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe to Dominate: Rapid Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities to Favor Growth

The food processing and handling machine market value is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East Africa, and Latin America.

Europe holds the highest food processing and handling equipment market share and is expected to witness cumulative growth over the forecast timeline due to the increasing investment by food processing companies to expand their production facilities across the region. For instance, in November 2019, Kellogg™s announced the investment of approximately USD 121.5 Million to expand its Pringles plant in Poland. The new manufacturing plant will aid the company to cater to the demand for Pringles across Europe. The new plant is expected to start production from 2021.

Asia Pacific is projected to show dynamic growth in the food processing & handling market value across the globe. The rising disposable income of people coupled with the shifting consumer preference towards convenience food & instantly processed food are the major factors influencing the industry growth in APAC. Additionally, the rapidly developing manufacturing industry across India and China is further supporting the increasing food processing & handling equipment market opportunities.

Europe Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size, 2018 (USD billion)

The demand for food processing & handling equipment is expected to have significant market growth across North America due to the swiftly developing food & beverage industry across the region and changing consumer preference for frozen food products. According to the Institute of Food Technologists, frozen food generated approximately USD 57 billion in U.S. retail sales. The rising numbers of food manufacturing plants in the U.S. are also expected to provide impetus to the regional industry growth. According to the Census Bureau™s County Business Patterns, in 2016, California had about 5,640 food & beverage manufacturing plants.

The increasing population and rapid urbanization across Brazil and Mexico may surge the market demand in Latin America. In 2018, the Brazilian food industry accounted for around USD 179 billion, comprising of approximately 35,800 food processing companies. Moreover, the U.A.E. government announced its new FDI law in 2018, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in the food industry. Several foreign companies are making large investments in the U.A.E. food industry as a result of new regulations, providing ample opportunities to the food processing & handling equipment market. For instance, in August 2019, Mars, a worldwide confectionary food chain acquired 100% of its Dubai subsidiary, allowing them to expand their presence in the country.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Key Players Focus on Forming Strategic Co-Operations with Processing and Packaging Solutions

Buhler AG, GEA, Alfa Laval, and JBT Corporation are the prominent market players focusing on merging and acquiring small and mid-size processing and packaging solutions providers. For instance, GEA signed an agreement in 2017 to acquire VIPOLL, a manufacturer of filling technologies for beverages and fresh milk products to strengthen its market position in the beverage processing industry. Similarly, Alfa Laval signed an agreement in 2018 with a Sweden-based innovative technology patented company for asymmetry heat exchangers, useful for boilers and water heaters in the food and beverage industry. Henceforth, the major market players are indulging in acquiring automated equipment providers with low maintenance costs.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Buhler Ag

JBT

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

The Middleby Corporation

Welbilt

Krones AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ALFA LAVAL

Dover Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

Additionally, the scope of the study includes three major types of equipment, namely, processing equipment, packaging, and service equipment. However, these segments can be further fragmented into various sub-segments. Therefore, the report highlights the contribution of the major equipment that are being used in the food industry to process and handle food products.

This market research report encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global food processing and handling machine market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, it highlights the recent developments, including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches across countries that would help to gauge the market scenario. The report also includes macro and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment

Service Equipment

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others (Grains, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2019- Buhler Group and Premier Tech from Canada announced the formation of a strategic co-operation for industrial flexible packaging solutions in China. It is a combination of Premier Tech™s product portfolio and expertise and Buhler™s efficient, accurate, and food safety automated technologies enabling future packaging solutions.

April 2019: JBT Corporation announced a definitive agreement to acquire Proseal U.K. Ltd., a tray sealing technology provider for the food industry, such as ready meals, sandwiches, fresh produce, and proteins, enhancing freshness and flavor of the food product.

December 2018: The Middleby Corporation announced its acquisition of Crown Food Service Equipment Ltd., a manufacturer of steam cooking equipment for the foodservice industry from the point of view of expanding its product portfolio.

