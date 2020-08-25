Global Frozen Vegetables Market to Record Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate in the Coming Years

Frozen Vegetables: Market Outlook

Food preservation is an ancient technique used to prevent the growth of microorganisms, such as fungi and yeasts or other type of microorganisms, such as bacteria. Food preservation also helps slow down the oxidation process of fats, which lead to rancidity. There are many food preservation methods available, which are chosen based on the type of food. There are certain traditional and modern techniques followed for food preservation. The ancient techniques involved curing, freezing, cooling, boiling, sugaring, etc. Freezing is a technique that is commonly used, both domestically and commercially. The freezing technique is used to preserve a wide variety of foods which. Cold storages provide long-term and large-volume storage and are considered to be an economical process.

Frozen vegetables are vegetables that have had their temperature reduced. These vegetables have their temperature maintained at a temperature that is below their freezing point. This is done to make transportation and storage of frozen vegetables easier. There are many commercially available frozen vegetables in the market.

Frozen Vegetables and their Various Properties:

Vegetables and fruits have high nutrient content immediately after harvesting. These fruits and vegetables are collected and then are sent to freezing process in order to retain those nutrients. Food, in its frozen form, has been used by farmers, fishermen and other trappers for centuries now. This technique allowed people to save food items for longer durations as freezing slows down the decomposition process by turning the moisture content into ice, which inhibits the growth of bacterial species. There are two process involved in freezing of food: cryogenic and mechanical.

In terms of nutrition, frozen vegetables contain more nutrition than fresh vegetables. Frozen vegetables retain nutrition while undergoing the freezing process. These vegetables do not require any kind of preservatives as microorganisms do not grow when the temperature is below −9.5 °C (15 °F). Storing vegetables in frozen form helps reduce food wastage. Not just that, since frozen vegetables are available throughout the year, they help maintain the price of seasonal vegetables. The process of freezing vegetables is cost-effective and economical and thus, the concerned market will witness high demand during the forecast period.

Due to the various benefits of frozen vegetables, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Global Frozen Vegetables Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global market has been segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global market has been segmented into:

Carrots

Peas

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Beans

Spinach

Corn

Bell Peppers

Cabbage

Spring Onion

Tomatoes

Onion White Red

Other Frozen Vegetables

On the basis of end use, the global market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers

Household

Food Services

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market has been segmented into:

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Retail Online Retail



Global Frozen Vegetables Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global market identified include General Mills Inc., Aryzta AG, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JBS S.A., Europastry S.A., Nestle S.A., Kellogg Company, Flower Foods, Iceland Foods Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Ardo N.V., Bonduelle SCA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Findus Group., H.J. Heinz Company and Goya Foods, Inc., among others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Frozen Vegetables Market

The frozen vegetables market is pegged to witness high potential for growth owing to the various benefits of frozen vegetables. Consumers in regions, such as Northern America and Latin America, prefer to buy vegetables in their frozen form. The same preference in being witnessed in other regions and thus, the global market is likely to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period.

The research report of frozen vegetables presents a comprehensive assessment of the frozen vegetables market and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report of frozen vegetables provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, application, packaging, and distribution channel.