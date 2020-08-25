Global Heavy-Duty Tire Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2023; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Global “Heavy-Duty Tire” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Heavy-Duty Tire Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Heavy-Duty Tire Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Heavy-Duty Tire industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102119

The global heavy-duty tire market is anticipated to project a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Increased demand for construction, mining, and agricultural machinery & equipment, and their tire replacement has boosted the demand for heavy-duty tires from both OEM and aftermarket sector. Technological development in small off-the road (OTR) tires revolves around the development of new tread patterns, compounding and casing upgrades.

Increasing Mechanization in Various Sectors in both Matured and Emerging Regions

There has been a significant momentum gain in the small heavy-duty tire industry. The market had been lagging for the last 2-3 years as the industries with heavy-duty tire usage, like small loaders, skid steers, and backhoes were significantly less. In addition, the growth rate for the construction industry is expected to be above 3% and anticipated to see positive demand for heavy-duty tires in the forecast period.

The road and bridge construction markets are also expected to fuel the growth of small and large off-the-road tire sales. Increased emphasis on federal and state funding for these infrastructural projects is a major driver of growth in the heavy-duty tire markets. Growing demand for these tires in developing nations is due to the support from the industry growth. Also, improving global economic environment and increasing emphasis on mechanization of agricultural activities is leading to experience an increase in the demand for harvesters, tillers, and shredders, and in turn will drive the demand for tires in these market.

In 2017, majority of the European countries experienced growth in the agricultural machinery market when compared to its past two years declining records and the market is likely to continue to increase during the forecast period. Hence, Europe is likely to register a faster growth rate in agricultural machinery tires market during the forecast period.

Cheaper Tire Retreading Slightly Hinders the Tire Replacement Growth

Demand for tire retreads has also been increasing as the fleet managers/operators continue to leverage retread programs to reduce the operating costs. Retreading can help the heavy commercial vehicle segment save a significant amount of money, as it is significantly cheaper than a tire replacement.

In order to be successful in the market, it becomes critical for the dealers to be well versed with the product, especially in the aftermarket. Having product knowledge to make recommendations regarding the variables impacting tire performance, and understanding the different customer applications, is critical. Dealers should also train their staff regarding the safety the tires provide.

Main raw material for tire industry is rubber and its price in the market shows a significant impact on the tire production capacity. The rubber prices have been fluctuating yearly across all countries. In India, there is a wide demand and supply gap for tires due to low tire production capacity in the country, as the selling price of rubber was about USD 2.01 per kg in the country which is USD 0.5 more than its price in the international market in 2017. Hence, India majorly depended on the imports of tires from Chinese market, especially for commercial vehicle tires and OTR tires.

Key Developments of the Market:

• January 2018: Yokohama Group planned to expand its production capacity for heavy-duty tires/ OTR tires by adding new facilities at ATC Tires Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Alliance Tire Group (ATG). The construction of new facility started in February 2018 at ATC Tire’s Dahej Plant, in Gujarat, India.

• January 2018: Bridgestone expanded its product portfolio of industry technology solution by introducing PressureStat™, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for OTR tires in the construction, underground hard rock, quarry, and port industries.

Major Players: BRIDGESTONE, CONTINENTAL, GOODYEAR, MICHELIN GROUP, amongst others

Major Regions: – US, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102119

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Heavy-Duty Tire market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Heavy-Duty Tire market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Heavy-Duty Tire market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Heavy-Duty Tire Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Heavy-Duty Tire Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Heavy-Duty Tire Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Heavy-Duty Tire Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Heavy-Duty Tire Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Heavy-Duty Tire Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13102119

8. Global Heavy-Duty Tire Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Nd-Fe-B Permanent Magnetic Materials Market 2020: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2026

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026

Global Two-Part Epoxies Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Trends and Growth Rate by Regions to 2026

Global Unmanned Systems Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market 2020: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2026

2-Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global Aluminum Foam Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Trends and Growth Rate by Regions to 2026

Semiconductor Laser Therapeutic Equipment Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Global Polymethacrylimide Foam Market 2020: Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

RF Switches Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Global Magnesium Aluminum Silicate (Cas 1327-43-1) Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

Global PE Foam Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Flying Gloves Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Codeine Phosphate Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Building Spandrel Glass Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Antivenom Serum Market 2020: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2025

Ukulele for Kids Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026