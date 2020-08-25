Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters market.

The global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market stood at USD 2,484.4 million in 2018 is projected to reach USD 4,391.5 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

We have updated High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Rapid industrialization and growing infrastructure development across the world is the main factor behind deteriorating the air quality in the atmosphere. This leads to the implementation of strict government standards, thus imposing the installation of HEPA filters across residential and commercial spaces in the forecast period. These filters are used in automotive cabin air filter, gas turbine filter, cleanroom filtration, and air conditioning systems, hence escalating the demand of high-efficiency particulate air filters.

Advancement in the filtration systems is catering to the demand for a healthy environment in end-use commercial industries such as pharmaceuticals, data centers, semiconductors, and food & beverage. Minimization of harmful gases has led to the implementation of various environmental standards, thus succeeding to maintain and enhance the HEPA filters market demand.

In the current scenario, increasing demand for a cleanroom filtration system in various manufacturing industries of developing economies is driving the high-efficiency particulate air filters market share. Various industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and food & beverage are focusing on installing new or retrofitting existing HEPA filters to act in accordance with the industrial dust emission rules. The National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) is a non-profit and dynamic trade association that deals with the air filter and its components manufacturers and the HVAC quality professionals across the globe to maintain the quality of air in the atmosphere.

Innovation and technological advancements in the air filtration manufacturing plants are expected to boost the HEPA filter demand by engaging the air filters in automotive parts and various industries, augmenting the industry revenue. Heavy and medium-duty truck filter manufacturers opt for Hollingsworth & Vose innovative synthetic NANOWEB media, which defines the growing need for filtration systems with higher efficiency and lower delta pressure. This NANOWEB advance nano-fiber technology dust filter extends filter service intervals and improves equipment protection, used mainly in the automotive industry.

Donaldson, a filtration system provider introduced PowerCore dust collection technology with lower operating costs, consuming less energy as it is 70% smaller and superior in functionality than the conventional dust collectors. NanoWave synthetic media improves filter manufacturing and clean disposal of dust manufactured by Hollingsworth & Vose. This synthetic media is designed to meet ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers) air filtration standards, a certified HVAC bag filter media market. For instance, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG introduced a micronAir blue system, a biocide, and a nano-silver free filter, protecting driver and passengers inside the vehicles.

MARKET DRIVERS

The penetration of HEPA filters in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry will escalate the market growth

Semiconductor and microelectronics industry manufactures electronic hardware such as hard drives, integrated circuits (ICs), capacitors, resistors, etc. that pollute the atmospheric air within the working environment. HEPA filters are fitted in the cleanrooms to control the concentration of airborne dust and gases in the manufacturing industry, resulting in an increasing demand for air filters in the near future. For example, Camfil provides clean air solutions using the contamination control technology to protect sensitive electronics and optical devices from hazardous dust particles. The cleanrooms filters of Camfil help in the removal of dust, while providing energy-efficient and cost-saving HEPA filters to the microelectronics industry; this, in turn, is expected to drive the global HEPA filters market.

Development of Combined Cycle Gas turbine (CCGT) to drive the HEPA filters market landscape

The increasing demand for energy generation leads to the development of a combined cycle power system that uses a gas turbine to drive the generator and also recuperates the heat generated from the turbine exhaust by producing steam and controlling the environmental dust. According to the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA), the overall efficiency of the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) ranges from 50-60%, emitting the huge amount of pollutants, that results into the growth of high-efficiency particulate air filters market share.

SEGMENTATION

By Application Analysis

HVAC System is estimated to drive the overall demand of the HEPA Filters market in the forecast period.

Based on the applications, the report scope is segmented into Air Purifiers, HVAC Systems, Cleanroom Filters, Automotive Filters, and Gas Turbines Filters.

HVAC filter systems perform heating or cooling functioning for residential and commercial and industrial applications by diluting the air pollutants, volatile organic compounds (VOC™s) emitted from chemicals used for cleaning, automotive heat, etc. HVAC filters create velocity pressure that improves the operational efficiency without hindering the airflow and purifies the surrounding air. HVAC delivers purified air with less energy consumption, therefore becoming a basic need for commercial spaces. HVAC filters witness high demand for hospitals, to protect the health of the patients and the employees from the airborne contaminants.

Cleanroom filters are typically used in research centers and manufacturing plants to lower the level of atmospheric pollutants. These filters have a higher demand in semiconductor and food and beverage industries that are sensitive to environmental contamination.

Air purifiers are designed to filter the air in a single room area leading to the innovation of portable air purifier, that reduces indoor air pollution. This type of portable air purifier benefits patients having asthma or other breathing health issues, hence driving the demand for indoor air purifiers.

Automotive air filters are the basic need of any vehicle as the motor generates a large amount of heat, that can be harmful for the driver, passengers, and the vehicle™s engine. Capaceon is a high-performance automotive air filter that helps in maintaining the engine temperature by filtering the heat effectively and offering 20-50% of dust holding capacity, hence enhances the HEPA Filters market trends.

By End-User Analysis

Commercial end-use industries are likely to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

End-users considered in the scope are residential and commercial & industrial. Examples of commercial and industrial end-user include manufacturing plants, construction sites, and commercial spaces, emitting a high amount of pollutants that lead to the implication of varied environmental regulations with the enforcement of workforce health in several regions.

The healthcare sector requires a high level of cleanliness to promote better health and healing of the patients, leading air filters as the highest necessity for the hospitals, furthering the market expansion. Camfil helps to safeguard and protect the health of patients and employees by providing a wide range of air filters for such complex environments.

The pharmaceutical industry emits a high amount of harmful chemicals that pollute the environment, increasing the demand for the purified environment. These filters are a basic necessity in the pharmaceutical industry for processing or filtration of air in the production plant. The pharmaceutical industry requires sterile production of the drugs, thus requires the highly efficient HEPA filters that are with low maintenance costs with a retention rate of 99.995%.

Residential air filters demand is increasing in countries where the population level is the highest, namely China and India. The residential air purifiers market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29% from USD 14.1 million in 2018 to USD 38.9 million by 2023.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the scope of the study is segmented across five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which is further categorized into countries.

Asia Pacific market is estimated to accounts for the highest production growth rate. Developing countries in APAC lead to an increase in demand for air filters due to growing population, urbanization and commercialization. China and India are the Asian countries with the highest population in the world, leading to lucrative opportunities in the global high-efficiency particulate air filters market.

North America HEPA filters market is expected to emerge as a leading region in the near future. Developed countries have already established manufacturing plants that emit pollutants, leading to the installation of air filters in residential and commercial spaces. The region constitutes more than 20% of the production of HEPA filters, enabling the higher consumption rate of air filters throughout the region.

Asia Pacific HEPA Filters Market Size, 2018

Europe is accounted for having sturdy market growth, as the commercialization rate in this region is respectively slow. The American Air Filter Company (AAF) inaugurated a new cleanroom facility in the Netherlands to improve the manufacturing productivity along with minimizing the air contamination. The cleanroom filter constructed is the largest manufacturing plant of the American Air Filter Company (AAF), hence projected to drive the high- efficiency particulate air filters market.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Major Players like American Air Filter Company Inc., Camfil, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. ensure to reinforce their position in HEPA filter market

Camfil provides filters for critical manufacturing environments for protecting sensitive manufacturing processes. Camfil™s filtration systems in the healthcare sector eliminate airborne molecular contaminations and in the nuclear power industry, gas turbine filters maintain and control the harmful emissions, along with the development of the bio-contaminant system.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. filters are used to control high-volume industrial emissions by using their catalytic and particle filtration services to capture the chemicals, metals, cement and other dust particles. Mercury control system of the Gore™s provides high-efficiency and high-capacity removal of elemental and oxidized mercury that helps in reducing the SO2 concentrations. Their proprietary membrane technology leads to hydrophobic filtration, delivering robust and reliable performance.

List Of Key Companies Profiled

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Camfil

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Oracle

APC Filtration

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Freudenberg

Donaldson Company

MayAir Group

Mann+Hummel Group

Koch Filter

REPORT COVERAGE

“”A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the HEPA Filters market position across the industries. “”

This global market research report provides various key insights such as adoption trend analysis, recent industry developments including mergers & acquisitions, ecosystem analysis, macro, and microeconomic factors, consolidated SWOT analysis, key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Air Purifiers

HVAC Systems

Cleanroom Filters

Automotive Filters

Gas Turbines Filters

By End-User

Household

Commercial and Industrial

Airports

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial Buildings

Data Centers

Semiconductors & Microelectronics

Food & Beverage

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2019: Camfil launched an overall new air filter system by introducing new bus shelters throughout Sweden, helping clean the air in cities, hence resulting in increased consumption of HEPA air filters

August 2019: Parker-Hannifin Corporation™s Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division announced a new patent for metalworking industry by introducing SmogHog SHM, a self-contained mist collector that efficiently removes the dust particulate using coalescing filter media technology

