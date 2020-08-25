Global Horticulture LED Lighting market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|AGK Kronawitter, Cofa, MariSource

“ Horticulture LED Lighting Market

Los Angeles, United State, , – The report on the global Horticulture LED Lighting market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Horticulture LED Lighting market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Horticulture LED Lighting market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Horticulture LED Lighting market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Horticulture LED Lighting market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market.

Horticulture LED Lighting Market Leading Players

, Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, Cree, General Electric, Gavita, Kessil, Fionia Lighting, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Valoya, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, Ohmax Optoelectronic, Top Greenhouses

Horticulture LED Lighting Segmentation by Product

Vertical Incubators, Cylindrical Incubators

Horticulture LED Lighting Segmentation by Application

Commercial Greenhouse, Indoor and Vertical Farming, R&D

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Horticulture LED Lighting market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Horticulture LED Lighting market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market?

• How will the global Horticulture LED Lighting market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Horticulture LED Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Horticulture LED Lighting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Power (＜300W)

1.4.3 High Power (≥300W)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Greenhouse

1.5.3 Indoor and Vertical Farming

1.5.4 R&D

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Horticulture LED Lighting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Horticulture LED Lighting Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Horticulture LED Lighting Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Horticulture LED Lighting Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Horticulture LED Lighting Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Horticulture LED Lighting Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Horticulture LED Lighting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Horticulture LED Lighting Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Horticulture LED Lighting Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Horticulture LED Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Horticulture LED Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Horticulture LED Lighting Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Horticulture LED Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Horticulture LED Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Horticulture LED Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Philips

12.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Philips Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.1.5 Philips Recent Development

12.2 Osram

12.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

12.2.2 Osram Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Osram Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Osram Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.2.5 Osram Recent Development

12.3 Everlight Electronics

12.3.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Everlight Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Everlight Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Everlight Electronics Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.3.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Development

12.4 Hubbell Lighting

12.4.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hubbell Lighting Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hubbell Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hubbell Lighting Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.4.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development

12.5 Cree

12.5.1 Cree Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cree Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cree Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cree Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.5.5 Cree Recent Development

12.6 General Electric

12.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 General Electric Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.7 Gavita

12.7.1 Gavita Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gavita Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gavita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Gavita Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.7.5 Gavita Recent Development

12.8 Kessil

12.8.1 Kessil Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kessil Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kessil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kessil Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.8.5 Kessil Recent Development

12.9 Fionia Lighting

12.9.1 Fionia Lighting Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fionia Lighting Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fionia Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Fionia Lighting Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.9.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Development

12.10 Illumitex

12.10.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Illumitex Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Illumitex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Illumitex Horticulture LED Lighting Products Offered

12.10.5 Illumitex Recent Development

12.12 Valoya

12.12.1 Valoya Corporation Information

12.12.2 Valoya Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Valoya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Valoya Products Offered

12.12.5 Valoya Recent Development

12.13 Cidly

12.13.1 Cidly Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cidly Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Cidly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Cidly Products Offered

12.13.5 Cidly Recent Development

12.14 Heliospectra AB

12.14.1 Heliospectra AB Corporation Information

12.14.2 Heliospectra AB Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Heliospectra AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Heliospectra AB Products Offered

12.14.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Development

12.15 Ohmax Optoelectronic

12.15.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Products Offered

12.15.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Development

12.16 Top Greenhouses

12.16.1 Top Greenhouses Corporation Information

12.16.2 Top Greenhouses Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Top Greenhouses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Top Greenhouses Products Offered

12.16.5 Top Greenhouses Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Horticulture LED Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Horticulture LED Lighting Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

