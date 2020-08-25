Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global LCD Glass Substrate Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global LCD Glass Substrate

Global “Global LCD Glass Substrate Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global LCD Glass Substrate in these regions. This report also studies the Global LCD Glass Substrate market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global LCD Glass Substrate :

  • LCD glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film transistor (TFT) LCDs which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814125

    Global LCD Glass Substrate Market Manufactures:

  • Corning
  • AGC
  • NEG
  • Tunghsu Optoelectronic
  • AvanStrate
  • IRICO Group
  • CGC
  • LG Chem

    Global LCD Glass Substrate Market Types:

  • Gen. 8 and above
  • Gen. 7
  • Gen. 6
  • Gen. 5.5
  • Gen. 5
  • Gen. 4 and below

    Global LCD Glass Substrate Market Applications:

  • Televisions
  • Monitors
  • Laptops
  • Others

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814125      

    Scope of this Report:

  • One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.
  • One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.
  • The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.
  • The market concentration of LCD glass substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 90% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2016, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 4.2% of global market.
  • The worldwide market for Global LCD Glass Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 8790 million USD in 2024, from 6910 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global LCD Glass Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global LCD Glass Substrate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global LCD Glass Substrate , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global LCD Glass Substrate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global LCD Glass Substrate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global LCD Glass Substrate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global LCD Glass Substrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global LCD Glass Substrate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for A Single-User License) at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814125

    Table of Contents of Global LCD Glass Substrate Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Smart Bras Market 2020 by Type, Technology, Application, and Region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Global Forecast to 2024

    HD Endoscopic Camera Market 2020 by Type, Technology, Application, and Region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Global Forecast to 2024

    Reversible Hammer Mill Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

    Fine Metal Mask (FMM) Market Size 2020 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Development History, Business Prospect and Absolute Reports Report 2025

    Customized Furniture Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

    Vegetable Peeling Machines Market 2020 Top Leading Countries, Companies, Size, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

    Shoe Drying Racks Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports