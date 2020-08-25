Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Metformin Hydrochloride in these regions. This report also studies the Global Metformin Hydrochloride market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. That is the API metformin hydrochloride. Global Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. Metformin hydrochloride (N, N-dimethylimidodicarbonimidic diamide hydrochloride) is not chemically or pharmacologically related to any other classes of oral antihyperglycemic agents.

Bristol-Mayers Squibb

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Harman Finochem

Vistin Pharma

CR Double-Crane

Keyuan Pharmaceutical

FARMHISPANIA GROUP

Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical

Merck Sante

Aarti Drugs

TEVA

Taj API

Wanbury Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Types:

Metformin HCL

Metformin DC

Others Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Applications:

Global Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Global Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Scope of this Report:

Global Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. Global Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of diabetes disease increased year by year. Metformin hydrochloride is an efficient solution to the diseases. With increasing downstream demand, global Metformin hydrochloride API production also increased from 20267 MT in 2011 to 30374 MT in 2015, with CAGR of 10.64%.

Raw materials of Metformin hydrochloride are mainly hydrochloric acid and dimethylamine etc. The raw materials are common and the price is relative steady in the past few years. For the API product, there are many manufacturers in China, such as Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, CR Double-Crane, Keyuan Pharmaceutical and Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical. Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical is also a global leader in this industry. In 2015, Metformin hydrochloride production value of Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical was about 18.0 Million USD.