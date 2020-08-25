Bulletin Line

Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global Metformin Hydrochloride

Global “Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Metformin Hydrochloride in these regions. This report also studies the Global Metformin Hydrochloride market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Metformin Hydrochloride :

  • Global Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. That is the API metformin hydrochloride. Global Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. Metformin hydrochloride (N, N-dimethylimidodicarbonimidic diamide hydrochloride) is not chemically or pharmacologically related to any other classes of oral antihyperglycemic agents.

    Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Manufactures:

  • Bristol-Mayers Squibb
  • Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical
  • Harman Finochem
  • Vistin Pharma
  • CR Double-Crane
  • Keyuan Pharmaceutical
  • FARMHISPANIA GROUP
  • Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical
  • Merck Sante
  • Aarti Drugs
  • TEVA
  • Taj API
  • Wanbury

    Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Types:

  • Metformin HCL
  • Metformin DC
  • Others

    Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Applications:

  • Global Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
  • Global Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets
  • Others form

    Scope of this Report:

  • Global Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. Global Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of diabetes disease increased year by year. Metformin hydrochloride is an efficient solution to the diseases. With increasing downstream demand, global Metformin hydrochloride API production also increased from 20267 MT in 2011 to 30374 MT in 2015, with CAGR of 10.64%.
  • Raw materials of Metformin hydrochloride are mainly hydrochloric acid and dimethylamine etc. The raw materials are common and the price is relative steady in the past few years. For the API product, there are many manufacturers in China, such as Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, CR Double-Crane, Keyuan Pharmaceutical and Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical. Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical is also a global leader in this industry. In 2015, Metformin hydrochloride production value of Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical was about 18.0 Million USD.
  • This report focuses on the Global Metformin Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Metformin Hydrochloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Metformin Hydrochloride , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Metformin Hydrochloride in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Metformin Hydrochloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Metformin Hydrochloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Metformin Hydrochloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Metformin Hydrochloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

