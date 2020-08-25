Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market.

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market size valued at USD 48.97 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 85.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2019 -2026.

We have updated the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Stoke Demand for Personal Protective Equipment

Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has resulted in high demand for PPE industry. In February 2020, the WHO called on governments and industries to increase the manufacturing of the PPEs by 40% to meet the skyrocketing demand. Various personal protective equipment includes goggles, gloves, face shield, protective clothing such as coverall or gowns, shoe cover, and headcovers.

Several measures are being taken to protect the workers from exposure to the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 depends on the type of work being performed and the related exposure risk, including potential for interaction with the infectious people and work environment contamination. Also, employers should adopt infection control strategies such as implementing safe work practices, an appropriate combination of administrative and engineering controls, and usage of PPE to prevent workers exposure.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Directorate General of Health Services, World Health Organization (WHO), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards offer various guidelines regarding PPE usage to further contain the spread of this infectious disease. These guidelines are for the health care workers and others working in POEs (point of entries), hospitals, quarantine centers, primary health care, and laboratories.

MARKET TRENDS

Utilization of Biodegradable and Recyclable Materials for Manufacturing Safety Gloves to Fuel the Market

Glove manufacturers in the U.S. are making efforts to make the environment greener, safer, and cleaner. Millions of gloves are going into landfills every year and causing soil pollution. Recently, companies introduced a biodegradable disposable nitrile glove which is encouraging the domain of green product development. Glove producers can reduce energy footprint by designing new machines and modifying the existing machines which can lower energy consumption. Additionally, companies can offer packaging made from 100% recycled materials for inner dispensers and outer cases made from 100% post-consumer waste.

Sustainable Usage of Hard Hats Has Emerged as a Significant Market Trend

The ongoing trend of using eco-friendly materials to maintain environmental safety has led to a rise in the industrial head protection market segment. Companies are sourcing eco-friendly raw materials such as fossil fuels to manufacture safety helmets and advancement in technology to augment product demand. For instance, MSA offers V-Gard GREEN Hard Hat which is USDA Certified Bio-based with 95% bio-based content. These helmets are manufactured from a biopolymer named Green High-Density Polyethylene (GHDPE), mainly made from sugarcane-based ethanol. The product offers benefits of reducing atmospheric CO2 and cutting carbon emissions as it is derived from GHDPE.

MARKET DRIVERS

Security and Safety Compliances at Workplace to Augment the Market

Increasing awareness regarding workers safety and health along with growing industry fatalities is fostering the growth of the personal protective equipment market size. The market includes safety helmets, safety footwear, protective clothing, earplugs, safety goggles, and eye wares, protective gloves, emergency escape devices, and full-body harnesses.

An increasing number of fatalities rate or hazards in the workplace has forced workers to use the PPE to ensure the safety of the individuals. For instance, according to the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), there was an 8% drop in the fatal accident rate and a drop in the fatalities in the oil & gas industry from 33 in 2017 to 31 in 2018. NIOSH has issued recommendations for decreasing the risk of such fatalities by conducting hazard assessment on the well site, train workers on the hazards associated with gauging tanks, usage of respiratory protection such as Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) must be recommended and establishing emergency medical response during the event. Moreover, the OSHA has framed occupational health and safety regulations in the U.S. in order to promote the proper usage of personal protective equipment. Also, various compliance consulting firms are providing recognized certifications and tests for proper product usage and maintain a healthy workplace environment.

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Personal Protective Equipment Market

Growing healthcare infrastructure and construction projects in the United States, China, and India may create huge PPE industry expansion opportunities in coming days. According to OSHA, the construction sector recorded over 995 out of 4,500 deaths, mainly due to struck by objects, electrocution, falls, trench cave-ins, and malfunctioning equipment such as cranes and forklifts.

Falls are the major reason for the fatalities rate in the construction sector. According to OSHA, construction-related falls result in around 100,000 injuries and nearly 100 to 200 deaths every year. An increase in novel infrastructure projects for residential & commercial building developments shall boost Personal protective equipment market demand. Furthermore, construction workers wear protective boots or shoes with puncture-resistant and slip-resistant soles to prevent crushed toes when working around falling objects or heavy equipment. Stringent regulatory policies and norms along with high mortality rate have been framed to safeguard workers wellbeing, thereby contributing towards PPE industry growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Sale of Inexpensive and Low-Quality Products to Restrict Market Growth

Lack of consumer awareness regarding workplace hazards accompanied by the sale of substandard, low grade, and inexpensive products may hinder the personal protective equipment market growth. Besides this, the threat from duplicate, inferior quality, and substitute products may hamper the industrial safety footwear segment growth. Moreover, these products undergo vigorous and strict quality checks which are mainly formulated by regulatory bodies to overcome such an unorganized sector.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Hand Protection to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on the product, the personal protective equipment market is classified into head protection, hearing protection, eye & face protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, hand protection, fall protection, and others. Hand protection accounts for the major share of the market. Growing awareness pertaining to workers safety in mining, construction, equipment manufacturing, and chemical industries will bolster industrial safety gloves segment demand.

Workplace activities involve handling sharp edge materials such as metal, abrasion, and glass materials, which may augment product adoption. Safety gloves safeguard workers from chemical burns and metal cuts. Also, most of the safety gloves companies are forming strategies in the form of acquisition to enhance product portfolio and boost business expansion. For instance, in February 2019, Ansell Limited acquired Ringers Gloves, provider of specialty impact gloves to general and oil & gas industries. This acquisition would help both the companies to strengthen their market leadership in the industrial hand protection business.

By Application Analysis

Manufacturing Industry Accounted for Major Share in the personal protective equipment market

By application, the market segments include manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, transportation, and others. The manufacturing industry is anticipated to account for the major share during the forecast time period as it requires a wide range of PPE gears as the industry involves major injuries.

For instance, welding industry workers must use earmuffs or earplugs to protect against noise, along with protective gloves and safety shoes for protection against electric shocks, heat burns, and fires. Also, protective respirators are used to protect against oxides and fumes. While welding, one must wear a helmet, flame-resistant protective clothing, goggles, and hand shield to protect against radiation, hot slags, chemical burns, sparks, and flying particles.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The findings based on our research methodology indicate North America will lead the personal protective equipment market share during the forecast period. Rise in fatal accidents in the workplace along with increasing workers and manufacturers awareness regarding occupational safety measures will drive the regional market growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the U.S., a record of around 5,250 workers died from a work-related injury in 2018. Additionally, increasing government expenditure in medical and healthcare sectors will further drive the market during the upcoming years.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant region in this market due to the rise in government investments on renewable energy sources. Supportive government regulation, such as the EU Directive 2016/425 on PPE ensuring quality standards for safety equipment sold in the European market, will fuel regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant gains during the forecast timeframe. Rising infrastructure spending supported by rapid industrialization mainly in India, Vietnam, and China has led to a rise in the manufacturing industries in this region. The construction & building industry may see an uptrend on account of government policy implementations regarding smart and energy-efficient building technologies.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Ansell Limited Entered into Strategic Partnership with ProGlove to Develop Hand Protection Solutions

In November 2019, Ansell Limited entered into a partnership with ProGlove, an industrial wearables provider, to develop hand protection solutions. This partnership will highlight IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) innovation in growing Ansells PPE business and to create a safer work environment. This will also provide the workers the digital assistance for choosing the right protective gear.

Top Companies Profiled in PPE Industry Report:

Honeywell International, Inc.

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Alpha ProTech

Avon Protection

DuPont

COFRA S.r.l.

Uvex Group

Mallcom (India) Limited

MSA

Blue Eagle

Udyogi Plastics Pvt. Ltd

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Radians, Inc.

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED

TenCate Fabrics

Acme Safetywears Limited

Towa Corporation

Supermax Corporation Berhad

MCR Safety

Lakeland Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Bullard

KARA

Key Players to Uphold their Market Position Across Different PPE-related Areas

Major players operating in the industry are adopting strategies such as strategic partnerships, new product launch & development, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements to enhance their market share and presence. Moreover, to build competitiveness, companies are increasing their existing product offerings.

The majority of the market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of several local as well as regional players. Companies are offering customized products with face protection glass, night lamp holders, and sensors to ensure workers safety. Most of the manufacturers are investing in product and technology innovation to gain core competency within domestic and international markets.

REPORT COVERAGE

The personal protective equipment market report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on this market and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of PPE by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porters five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and PPE industry trends.

Â By Product

Head Protection

Safety Helmets & Hard Hats

Bump Caps

Eye & Face Protection

Safety Spectacles

Safety Goggles

Welding Shields

Face Shields

Head Gear

Hearing Protection

Cap Mounted Earmuffs

Ear Plugs

Hearing Bands

Protective Clothing

Flame Retardant Apparel

Chemical Defending Garment

High Visibility Clothing

Others

Respiratory Protection

SCBA- Fire Service

SCBA- Industrial

APR – Disposable

Emergency Escape Devices

Fall Protection

Soft Goods

Hard Goods

Full Body Harness

Rescue Kits

Body Belts

Protective Footwear

Hand Protection

Others

By Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2019 – Avon Rubber acquired 3M”s ballistic protection business and the rights to the Ceradyne brand for an initial cash consideration of around USD 91 million. This acquisition will widen Avon Protections PPE product range with next-generation ballistic helmets and body armor brands. Also, it will enhance both the companies R&D and manufacturing capability and strengthen the product portfolio.

May 2019 -MIPS acquired a Canadian helmet technology brand Fluid Inside. This acquisition will widen MIPSs product offerings and strengthen its market position in brain protection systems by offering novel safety helmets.

